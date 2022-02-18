Ify’s Kitchen’s Garden Egg Sauce May Be The Best You’ve Ever Had

We are drooling over Ify’s Kitchen‘s latest recipe on her YouTube channel. This time she shared the recipe for garden egg sauce.

“This Garden egg sauce recipe was handed over to me by my mum,” she says. “It is the best garden egg sauce you will ever taste. I am so pleased to share my family’s garden egg stew recipe with the rest of the world. I hope you truly enjoy it.”

Ingredients

Pepper mix

3 tomatoes

2 paprika peppers

3-5 scotch bonnet peppers

1 large onion

12 – 15 garden eggs

3 smoked hake fish

1 onion

Palm oil

1 heaped tablespoon ground crayfish

Salt to taste

Seasoning powder to taste

Watch and learn: