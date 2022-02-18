Forget Eating Out: This Homemade Pizza with Tortilla Wrap Recipe by Diary Of A Kitchen Lover is Incredible!

This homemade pizza with tortilla wrap recipe by Chef Tolani of ‘Diary Of A Kitchen Lover‘ is perfect and simple enough to make on a weekday and yummy enough to stop you from being lazy and eating out.

Ingredients

Tortilla wraps 6pcs

Seasoning powder. 1tsp

Paprika Powder 1tsp

Parsley flakes 1tsp

Cayenne Pepper 1tsp

Melted butter 2tsp

Mozzarella cheese

Pizza Sauce. 1/2 can

Smoked Turkey. 9pcs

Ginger powder. 1tspn

Crushed Garlic. 1tspn

Sweet Chilli. 2tsp

Chicken breast. 3

Watch: