Connect with us

BN TV Movies & TV

Lizzo Is Bringing Body Positivity to the Screen with Her Reality Show "Watch Out For The Big Grrrls"

BN TV Career

Curious About the Tech Space? This Episode of "Tea with Tay" Featuring Kessiena Majemite is For You!

BN TV Relationships

Michael Sonariwo and Olumurewa discuss dating in Lagos on new podcast "Menisms"

BN TV Music

Asa shares visuals for new single "Ocean"

BN TV Movies & TV Nollywood

Watch the Trailer for "Cake" starring Tope Tedela, Sophie Alakija, Patience Ozokwor & Saskay

BN TV Living

If You Love Yam, This Pottage & Peppered Fish Recipe Is A Must-Try!

BN TV Movies & TV Music

Watch Adekunle Gold perform "Sinner", "FYE" & "Okay" on BBC Africa

BN TV Movies & TV Nollywood

Eva Ibiam, Nonso Bassey, Okey Jude & Gbemi Akinlade Star in Ndani TV’s New Web Series "Love Like This"

BN TV

Chinasa Anukam Is Back With Season Two of “Is This Seat Taken?” | Watch the Trailer

BN TV

Watch Eki Ogunbor & Hilda Baci on this Episode of the "Ndani TGIF Show"

BN TV

Lizzo Is Bringing Body Positivity to the Screen with Her Reality Show “Watch Out For The Big Grrrls”

Published

2 hours ago

 on

Lizzo‘s eight-episode Amazon Original reality show, her debut project with Amazon Studios, “Watch Out for the Big Grrrls“, is almost here, and there’s even a trailer.

According to a news release, the new series follows “global superstar and icon Lizzo, who is on the hunt for confident, bad-ass women to join the elite ranks of the Big Grrrls and join her world tour. With 10 hopeful women moving into the Big Grrrls House, they must prove they have what it takes to make it to the end and join Lizzo in front of a global audience on the center stage.”

Helping Lizzo along the way will be an elite team: VMA-nominated choreographer Tanisha Scott (who’s worked with Beyoncé and Rihanna) alongside long-time Lizzo squad members, Marie Van, Shirlene Quigley, and Grace Holden – dancers who have accompanied her on her tours already.

The hunt for backup dancers for the next global tour will include veteran choreographer Tanisha Scott and current dancers Chawnta’ Marie Van, Shirlene Quigley and Grace Holden. Nneka Onuorah, a documentary filmmaker, will direct the show, which will be produced by Amazon Studios, Bunim-Murray Productions, and Lizzo’s own production company, Lizzo Bangers.

“Lizzo’s Watch Out for the Big Grrrls” will premiere Friday, March 25 on Prime Video.

Check out the trailer for the series below.

Related Topics:

The best Nigerian and African video content from around the web specially curated for YOU!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Tangerine Africa

Star Features

Mfonobong Inyang: The Types of People You Must Have Seen On Valentine’s Day  

Tari Taylaur: The Role Nigeria’s Elite Should Play in Politics

Love and Dating in Dubai | by Mayowa Adegoke

BN Hot Topic: How Much is Too Much For A Meal?

We Have a Winner for the #BNShareYourHustle February 2022 Edition
css.php