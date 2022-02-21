Connect with us

Michael Sonariwo and Olumurewa discuss dating in Lagos on new podcast "Menisms"

Curious About the Tech Space? This Episode of "Tea with Tay" Featuring Kessiena Majemite is For You!

Lizzo Is Bringing Body Positivity to the Screen with Her Reality Show "Watch Out For The Big Grrrls"

Asa shares visuals for new single "Ocean"

Watch the Trailer for "Cake" starring Tope Tedela, Sophie Alakija, Patience Ozokwor & Saskay

If You Love Yam, This Pottage & Peppered Fish Recipe Is A Must-Try!

Watch Adekunle Gold perform "Sinner", "FYE" & "Okay" on BBC Africa

Eva Ibiam, Nonso Bassey, Okey Jude & Gbemi Akinlade Star in Ndani TV’s New Web Series "Love Like This"

Chinasa Anukam Is Back With Season Two of “Is This Seat Taken?” | Watch the Trailer

Watch Eki Ogunbor & Hilda Baci on this Episode of the "Ndani TGIF Show"

Published

5 hours ago

 on

Olumurewa and Michael Sonariwo are the hosts of a new podcast on our radar entitled ‘Menisms.’

In this podcast, they discuss who a man is and how he interacts with his environment in terms of women, money, sex, family, and more!

Watch both episodes below:

Everyone has an opinion about how the Nigerian dating pool is. But have you heard a Nigerian man tell you about his Lagos dating experience? Watch the guys talk about their experience below:

Episode 2

Every man has had a momentary lapse when it comes to sexual performance. Sometimes, it’s just not happening. And apparently, there’s more than just one reason why this happens. Watch the guys talk about performance anxiety and spill all the details in this episode below:

The best Nigerian and African video content from around the web specially curated for YOU!

