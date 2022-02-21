Michael Sonariwo and Olumurewa discuss dating in Lagos on new podcast “Menisms”

Olumurewa and Michael Sonariwo are the hosts of a new podcast on our radar entitled ‘Menisms.’

In this podcast, they discuss who a man is and how he interacts with his environment in terms of women, money, sex, family, and more!

Watch both episodes below:

Everyone has an opinion about how the Nigerian dating pool is. But have you heard a Nigerian man tell you about his Lagos dating experience? Watch the guys talk about their experience below:

Episode 2

Every man has had a momentary lapse when it comes to sexual performance. Sometimes, it’s just not happening. And apparently, there’s more than just one reason why this happens. Watch the guys talk about performance anxiety and spill all the details in this episode below: