Ayoola Eniola & Bisola Borha join Stephanie Coker-Aderinokun on “Me, Her & Everything Else” to talk Weddings

It’s another episode of “Me, Her & Everything Else,” with Stephanie Coker-Aderinokun, and in this week’s episode, Bisola of Trendybee Events and Eniola of Ennieyapha join Stephanie to discuss all things wedding prep, give professional advice for your big day, and many more.

This podcast is based on discussions around women, society and lifestyle. Join Stephanie Coker-Aderinokun as she takes you on the journey that aims at uplifting women and sharing their stories.

