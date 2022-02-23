Connect with us

BN TV Weddings

Ayoola Eniola & Bisola Borha join Stephanie Coker-Aderinokun on "Me, Her & Everything Else" to talk Weddings

BN TV Music

New Video: Ric Hassani - Angel (Acoustic Version)

BN TV Relationships

Toke Makinwa is Back with Another Juicy Discussion on "Toke Moments"

BN TV Music

New Music + Video: Laycon - Presidential Address 3

BN TV Movies & TV Scoop

Nomzamo Mbatha is Pretty in Pink on the Cover of GQ South Africa's March/April 2022 Issue

BN TV Living Relationships

"Is 50/50 in a relationship realistic?" - Watch "Naija Girls Dish" with Dolapo & Diana

BN TV Movies & TV Scoop

Check out some of the highlights from Jim Iyke's interview on "#WithChude"

BN TV Music

ICYMI: Watch Chiké & Simi Perform "Running (To You)" Live at the No Music, No Life Concert

BN TV Scoop

Pretty Mike, Nedu & Naomi air their opinions on promiscuity in Lagos | Watch "Frankly Speaking"

BN TV Movies & TV Scoop

Watch: Netflix Releases Official Trailer for Reality Series 'Young, Famous & African'

BN TV

Ayoola Eniola & Bisola Borha join Stephanie Coker-Aderinokun on “Me, Her & Everything Else” to talk Weddings

Published

4 hours ago

 on

It’s another episode of “Me, Her & Everything Else,” with Stephanie Coker-Aderinokun, and in this week’s episode, Bisola of Trendybee Events and Eniola of Ennieyapha join Stephanie to discuss all things wedding prep, give professional advice for your big day, and many more.

This podcast is based on discussions around women, society and lifestyle. Join Stephanie Coker-Aderinokun as she takes you on the journey that aims at uplifting women and sharing their stories.

Watch the video below:

Related Topics:

The best Nigerian and African video content from around the web specially curated for YOU!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Tangerine Africa

Star Features

Titilayo Olurin: Are Your Unannounced Visits Anything More Than An Inconvenience?

Innovators like Nelson Boateng are making a difference in the fight against environmental degradation

E.B. Ayo: The Gẹ̀lẹ̀dẹ́ Historical Role in Encouraging a Pro-Women Society

Ayobami Esther: Affordable Marketing Strategies for Small Businesses

Akilapa Precious: Content Creation – A Major Problem of Businesses
css.php