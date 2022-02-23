Connect with us

Toke Makinwa is Back with Another Juicy Discussion on “Toke Moments”

Published

4 hours ago

 on

In this episode, Toke Makinwa returns with yet another in-depth discussion on “Toke Moments.”

In this week’s episode, she advises on how women can get through the murky water when their male best friend has a girlfriend. She says, “So your male bestie now has a girlfriend and you feel like you are losing him, resist the urge to be a witch. Some females like to feel very territorial once their guy friends start to date. I get it, the dynamic of your friendship might change a little, (emphasis on the change) cos the relationship is new and they both need some space to get in the flow, as a good friend you should not make it harder, stop trying to make him choose or be unnecessarily mean to the girl.”

Watch the new episode of “Toke Moments” below:

The best Nigerian and African video content from around the web specially curated for YOU!

