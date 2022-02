The multi-talented rapper, Laycon has released a new single titled “Presidential Address 3,” a follow-up to his previous album, “I Am Laycon” (The Original Soundtrack).

This song was produced by Tytanium and video directed by UcheKush.

His first single of the year “New Dimension” featuring Made Kuti drops on February 24, 2022. You can pre-save here.

Watch the video below: