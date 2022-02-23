BN TV
Nomzamo Mbatha is Pretty in Pink on the Cover of GQ South Africa’s March/April 2022 Issue
South African actress Nomzamo Mbatha is the cover star for GQ South Africa‘s March/April 2022 mental health issue.
Inside the issue, Nomzamo exclusively talks to GQ about her wins, collaborations, and the upcoming projects on her horizon for 2022 and beyond.
View this post on Instagram
More on this issue now on www.gq.co.za
Go behind the scenes of GQ’s March/April cover shoot featuring Nomzamo Mbatha:
Credits:
Editor-in-Chief: @molifekumona
Art Director: @robynleepretorius
Stylist: @apuje
Assistant stylist: @yasminefbeauty
Hair: @richardnormangrant
Makeup: @camillearianemakeup
Interview: @thobeka_phanyeko