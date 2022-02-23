Nomzamo Mbatha is Pretty in Pink on the Cover of GQ South Africa’s March/April 2022 Issue

Connect with us

BN TV

Nomzamo Mbatha | Photo Credit: @iamjamesanthony

South African actress Nomzamo Mbatha is the cover star for GQ South Africa‘s March/April 2022 mental health issue.

Inside the issue, Nomzamo exclusively talks to GQ about her wins, collaborations, and the upcoming projects on her horizon for 2022 and beyond.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Nomzamo Mbatha 🇿🇦 (@nomzamo_m)

Go behind the scenes of GQ’s March/April cover shoot featuring Nomzamo Mbatha:

Credits:

Editor-in-Chief: @molifekumona
Art Director: @robynleepretorius
Stylist: @apuje
Assistant stylist: @yasminefbeauty
Hair: @richardnormangrant
Makeup: @camillearianemakeup
Interview: @thobeka_phanyeko

