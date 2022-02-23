Nomzamo Mbatha is Pretty in Pink on the Cover of GQ South Africa’s March/April 2022 Issue

South African actress Nomzamo Mbatha is the cover star for GQ South Africa‘s March/April 2022 mental health issue.

Inside the issue, Nomzamo exclusively talks to GQ about her wins, collaborations, and the upcoming projects on her horizon for 2022 and beyond.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nomzamo Mbatha 🇿🇦 (@nomzamo_m)

More on this issue now on www.gq.co.za

Go behind the scenes of GQ’s March/April cover shoot featuring Nomzamo Mbatha:

Credits:

Editor-in-Chief: @molifekumona

Art Director: @robynleepretorius

Stylist: @apuje

Assistant stylist: @yasminefbeauty

Hair: @richardnormangrant

Makeup: @camillearianemakeup

Interview: @thobeka_phanyeko