Make a tasty Mosa snack out of that Overripe Plantain

Do you enjoy plantains and pastries? What about combining them? You’re in for a treat. You’ll love the plantain puff-puff recipe by Velvety Foodies.

Ingredients

2 overripe plantain

2 tablespoons yeast

1/2 cup of water

1 teaspoon chilli pepper

1/2 teaspoon salt

1 teaspoon onion powder

1 tablespoon milk

1 cup of flour

Vegetable oil to fry

How to:

Add yeast to warm water to proof.

Mash overripe plantain.

Add Chilli pepper, salt, onions powder, and milk.

Mix together.

Add proofed yeast.

Add flour and fold in the mixture.

Cover and allow to proof for 20 minutes.

Fry and transfer to a paper towel.

Watch the vlog below: