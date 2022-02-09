BN TV
Make a tasty Mosa snack out of that Overripe Plantain
Do you enjoy plantains and pastries? What about combining them? You’re in for a treat. You’ll love the plantain puff-puff recipe by Velvety Foodies.
Ingredients
2 overripe plantain
2 tablespoons yeast
1/2 cup of water
1 teaspoon chilli pepper
1/2 teaspoon salt
1 teaspoon onion powder
1 tablespoon milk
1 cup of flour
Vegetable oil to fry
How to:
- Add yeast to warm water to proof.
- Mash overripe plantain.
- Add Chilli pepper, salt, onions powder, and milk.
- Mix together.
- Add proofed yeast.
- Add flour and fold in the mixture.
- Cover and allow to proof for 20 minutes.
- Fry and transfer to a paper towel.
Watch the vlog below: