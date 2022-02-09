Make a tasty Mosa snack out of that Overripe Plantain

Connect with us

Published

10 hours ago

 on

Do you enjoy plantains and pastries? What about combining them? You’re in for a treat. You’ll love the plantain puff-puff recipe by Velvety Foodies.

Ingredients
2 overripe plantain
2 tablespoons yeast
1/2 cup of water
1 teaspoon chilli pepper
1/2 teaspoon salt
1 teaspoon onion powder
1 tablespoon milk
1 cup of flour
Vegetable oil to fry

How to:

  • Add yeast to warm water to proof.
  • Mash overripe plantain.
  • Add Chilli pepper, salt, onions powder, and milk.
  • Mix together.
  • Add proofed yeast.
  • Add flour and fold in the mixture.
  • Cover and allow to proof for 20 minutes.
  • Fry and transfer to a paper towel.

Watch the vlog below:

