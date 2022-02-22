Sisi Yemmie’s Guide on How to Plan a Baby Shower

Food and lifestyle blogger, Sisi Yemmie is about to have her third child and she recently hosted friends and family to her baby shower, or as she tagged it, baby sprinkle.

In case you missed how she celebrated her baby sprinkle with friends and family, you can watch it here.

In this new vlog, she’s sharing a guide on how to plan a baby shower, the vendors she patronised, tips, and inspiration expecting mums might find very useful.

Watch the vlog below: