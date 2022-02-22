Watch: Netflix Releases Official Trailer for Reality Series ‘Young, Famous & African’

The first trailer for Netflix’s first African reality series, “Young, Famous & African,” has been released. Co-created and executive produced by Peace Hyde, Martin Asare Amankwa, and Adelaide Joshua Hill, the series follows a group of young, rich, and renowned A-list media personalities—from South Africa, Nigeria, Tanzania, and Uganda—as they come together in Johannesburg, South Africa on a mission to find love, reignite old fires, and reboot troubled relationships.

Premiering on Friday, March 18, 2022, only on Netflix, the unscripted and unapologetic “Young, Famous & African” promises to deliver sexy, dramatic, gag-a-minute entertainment as viewers get an exclusive look into the world of Africa’s elite. From new rivalries forming to fresh romances lingering, you don’t want to miss out!

Alongside Annie Macaulay Idibia (Nigeria), 2Baba (Nigeria), the cast also includes Khanyi Mbau (South Africa), Diamond Platnumz (Tanzania), Zari the Boss Lady (Uganda), Naked DJ (South Africa), Nadia Nakai, Swanky Jerry (Nigeria), Andile Ncube (South Africa), and Kayleigh Schwark (South Africa).

Below is the trailer for YFA: