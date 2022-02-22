Connect with us

Pretty Mike, Nedu & Naomi air their opinions on promiscuity in Lagos | Watch "Frankly Speaking"

Sisi Yemmie's Guide on How to Plan a Baby Shower

Curious About the Tech Space? This Episode of "Tea with Tay" Featuring Kessiena Majemite is For You!

Lizzo Is Bringing Body Positivity to the Screen with Her Reality Show "Watch Out For The Big Grrrls"

Michael Sonariwo and Olumurewa discuss dating in Lagos on new podcast "Menisms"

Asa shares visuals for new single "Ocean"

Watch the Trailer for "Cake" starring Tope Tedela, Sophie Alakija, Patience Ozokwor & Saskay

If You Love Yam, This Pottage & Peppered Fish Recipe Is A Must-Try!

Watch Adekunle Gold perform "Sinner", "FYE" & "Okay" on BBC Africa

Watch: Netflix Releases Official Trailer for Reality Series ‘Young, Famous & African’

The first trailer for Netflix’s first African reality series, “Young, Famous & African,” has been released. Co-created and executive produced by Peace Hyde, Martin Asare Amankwa, and Adelaide Joshua Hill, the series follows a group of young, rich, and renowned A-list media personalities—from South Africa, Nigeria, Tanzania, and Uganda—as they come together in Johannesburg, South Africa on a mission to find love, reignite old fires, and reboot troubled relationships.

Premiering on Friday, March 18, 2022, only on Netflix, the unscripted and unapologetic “Young, Famous & African” promises to deliver sexy, dramatic, gag-a-minute entertainment as viewers get an exclusive look into the world of Africa’s elite. From new rivalries forming to fresh romances lingering, you don’t want to miss out!

Alongside Annie Macaulay Idibia (Nigeria), 2Baba (Nigeria), the cast also includes Khanyi Mbau (South Africa), Diamond Platnumz (Tanzania), Zari the Boss Lady (Uganda), Naked DJ (South Africa), Nadia NakaiSwanky Jerry (Nigeria), Andile Ncube (South Africa), and Kayleigh Schwark (South Africa).

Below is the trailer for YFA:

The best Nigerian and African video content from around the web specially curated for YOU!

