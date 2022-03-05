Connect with us

BN TV Movies & TV Scoop

The First Episode of "Best Friends in the World: Senior Year" Is Finally Here!

BN TV Movies & TV

This Episode of "Tea with Tay" Proves Bukky George-Taylor is Indeed a Force | Watch

BN TV Movies & TV

Catch Young Jonn & Lil Kesh in this episode of "Ndani TGIF Show"

BN TV Music

Davido talks O2 concert, politics & fitness routine in new interview with BBC Africa

BN TV Movies & TV Nollywood Scoop

Abiye's choice to leave Nimi stuns everyone in episode two "Love Like This"

BN TV Movies & TV Relationships Scoop Sweet Spot

Blessing & Stan Nze go into detail about how they became a couple in new series "Into The Relationship"

BN TV Movies & TV Nollywood Scoop

Check Out the Official Trailer for Euphoria 360 & Anthill Studios' Yoruba Epic "King of Thieves (Ogundabede)"

BN TV Movies & TV

Thriving Women in Business: Watch this Special #IWD Edition of "Ndani Real Talk"

BN TV Movies & TV Nollywood

Catch Episode 7 & 8 of Accelerate TV's “Third Avenue”

BN TV Living Movies & TV

Toke Makinwa's tips on how to plan a group trip

BN TV

The First Episode of “Best Friends in the World: Senior Year” Is Finally Here!

Published

5 hours ago

 on

Neptune3 has released the second season of their web series “Best Friends in the World,” titled “Senior Year.”

This season follows an inseparable trio as they manage personal/career goals, family expectations, and issues of the heart in their last year of secondary school. Will their relationship last until a senior year?

The friends are reunited in episode one when Olive and Romeo compete in a prestigious competition.

Watch episode one below:

Related Topics:

The best Nigerian and African video content from around the web specially curated for YOU!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Tangerine Africa


Star Features

Rita Chidinma: How Difficult Can Motherhood Get?

Adebayo Adeleke: Building Better Opportunities For Women in Business

Mz Chizzy: Six Little Blunders to Avoid in Canada

BN Book Review: Singular by Adefunke Adeyemi | Review by The BookLady NG

Sekani, Nyerovwo and Ifeoluwa Get Bolu Babalola‘s “Love in Colour” from RovingHeights in the #BNGiveYourBooAShoutOut Valentine Campaign 
css.php