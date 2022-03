Fireboy DML made an appearance on NPR Music’s Tiny Desk Stage, neatly sifting through three tracks.

Tiny Desk has seen many Nigerian superstars, like Tems, Davido, Burna Boy, Tiwa Savage, and others, and he’s in excellent company. Fireboy DML’s set begins with the popular song “Like I Do,” followed by “Tattoo.” He concludes his performance by turning up the volume with his billboard hot 100 charting single, “Peru.”

Watch the video below: