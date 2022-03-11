Connect with us

This Amazingly Quick & Healthy Triple-Decker Chicken Salad Sandwich By Ify's Kitchen Is Perfect For Weight Watchers

Trying to become a part of the fitfam and can’t seem to stop craving bread?

In this video, food blogger Ify’s Kitchen shares an amazingly quick, easy and delicious triple-decker chicken salad sandwich recipe. So you don’t have to cut bread out of your diet plan.

Ingredients
Slices of bread ( 3 slices per set)
Carrot
Cabbage
Lettuce
Chicken breast
Onions
Chicken seasoning powder
Black pepper
Salt to taste
Mayonnaise

Watch to see how she prepares it

 

