This Amazingly Quick & Healthy Triple-Decker Chicken Salad Sandwich By Ify’s Kitchen Is Perfect For Weight Watchers
Trying to become a part of the fitfam and can’t seem to stop craving bread?
In this video, food blogger Ify’s Kitchen shares an amazingly quick, easy and delicious triple-decker chicken salad sandwich recipe. So you don’t have to cut bread out of your diet plan.
Ingredients
Slices of bread ( 3 slices per set)
Carrot
Cabbage
Lettuce
Chicken breast
Onions
Chicken seasoning powder
Black pepper
Salt to taste
Mayonnaise
Watch to see how she prepares it