This Amazingly Quick & Healthy Triple-Decker Chicken Salad Sandwich By Ify’s Kitchen Is Perfect For Weight Watchers

Trying to become a part of the fitfam and can’t seem to stop craving bread?

In this video, food blogger Ify’s Kitchen shares an amazingly quick, easy and delicious triple-decker chicken salad sandwich recipe. So you don’t have to cut bread out of your diet plan.

Ingredients

Slices of bread ( 3 slices per set)

Carrot

Cabbage

Lettuce

Chicken breast

Onions

Chicken seasoning powder

Black pepper

Salt to taste

Mayonnaise

Watch to see how she prepares it