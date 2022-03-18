Don’t miss Adeola Adeyemi ‘Diiadem’ in the new episode of “Me, Her & Everything Else”

Connect with us

BN TV

Published

4 hours ago

 on

Hey BNers! Another episode of Stephanie Coker-Aderinokun‘s podcast “Me, Her & Everything Else” is out, where we get to hear discussions about women, society, and lifestyle as the host takes us on a journey that aims at uplifting women and sharing their stories.

In this week’s episode, Stephanie is joined by Adeola Adeyemi, popularly known as Diiadem. The beauty-preneur discusses her story of how she’s grown her business and is still slaying at the same time. She clears up some myths about being a slay queen.

Watch:

The best Nigerian and African video content from around the web specially curated for YOU!

