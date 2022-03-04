Connect with us

Abiye's choice to leave Nimi stuns everyone in episode two "Love Like This"

Davido talks O2 concert, politics & fitness routine in new interview with BBC Africa

Blessing & Stan Nze go into detail about how they became a couple in new series "Into The Relationship"

Check Out the Official Trailer for Euphoria 360 & Anthill Studios' Yoruba Epic "King of Thieves (Ogundabede)"

Thriving Women in Business: Watch this Special #IWD Edition of "Ndani Real Talk"

Catch Episode 7 & 8 of Accelerate TV's "Third Avenue"

Toke Makinwa's tips on how to plan a group trip

Story Time with Marcy & Diana on Dating Fails and Airport Fears | "Naija Girls Dish"

This Episode of "Menisms" Is All About Commitment Issues & Temptations

A Mouthwatering Pasta Recipe to Try This Week, Courtesy of Ify's Kitchen

The first episode introduced the characters and gave a glimpse into the drama that promised love, friendship, career changes, and heartbreaks. In episode two, everyone is taken aback by Abiye’s choice to annul her marriage to Nimi. Teni runs into an old friend and Maka isn’t happy with how Remi treats them.

Created by Lani Aisida and directed by Adeola Osunkojo, the romantic drama series features fast-rising Nollywood actors including Eva Ibiam, Nonso Bassey, Okey Jude, Gbemi Akinlade and others.

Watch the new episode below:

The best Nigerian and African video content from around the web specially curated for YOU!

