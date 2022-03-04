Abiye’s choice to leave Nimi stuns everyone in episode two “Love Like This”

The first episode introduced the characters and gave a glimpse into the drama that promised love, friendship, career changes, and heartbreaks. In episode two, everyone is taken aback by Abiye’s choice to annul her marriage to Nimi. Teni runs into an old friend and Maka isn’t happy with how Remi treats them.

Created by Lani Aisida and directed by Adeola Osunkojo, the romantic drama series features fast-rising Nollywood actors including Eva Ibiam, Nonso Bassey, Okey Jude, Gbemi Akinlade and others.

