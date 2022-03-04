Connect with us

BN TV Movies & TV Relationships Scoop Sweet Spot

Blessing & Stan Nze go into detail about how they became a couple in new series "Into The Relationship"

BN TV Movies & TV Nollywood Scoop

Check Out the Official Trailer for Euphoria 360 & Anthill Studios' Yoruba Epic "King of Thieves (Ogundabede)"

BN TV Movies & TV

Thriving Women in Business: Watch this Special #IWD Edition of "Ndani Real Talk"

BN TV Movies & TV Nollywood

Catch Episode 7 & 8 of Accelerate TV's “Third Avenue”

BN TV Living Movies & TV

Toke Makinwa's tips on how to plan a group trip

BN TV Relationships

Story Time with Marcy & Diana on Dating Fails and Airport Fears | "Naija Girls Dish"

BN TV Relationships

This Episode of "Menisms" Is All About Commitment Issues & Temptations

BN TV Living

A Mouthwatering Pasta Recipe to Try This Week, Courtesy of Ify's Kitchen

BN TV Relationships

Stephanie & Caroline Hutchings Read Hearbreak Stories in this Episode of "Me, Her & Everything Else"

BN TV Movies & TV

Relationships, Social Media & Reality - Blessing Okoro Gets Real on this episode of “#WithChude”

BN TV

Blessing & Stan Nze go into detail about how they became a couple in new series “Into The Relationship”

Published

10 mins ago

 on

Nollywood couple, Blessing and Stan Nze, are back with another interesting love story on their YouTube channel.

They recently revealed how they met and how they knew they loved each other. In case you missed it, you can catch it here. This time, they’ve shared more details about their relationship in the series entitled “Into The Relationship.”

“Into the relationship” is a compilation of every stage in Stan and Blessing’s relationship. The first episode tagged “Love & Friendship,” is a very intriguing episode that dives deep into how these love birds became friends.

Watch part 1 below:

Part 2

Related Topics:

The best Nigerian and African video content from around the web specially curated for YOU!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Tangerine Africa


Star Features

Adebayo Adeleke: Building Better Opportunities For Women in Business

Mz Chizzy: Six Little Blunders to Avoid in Canada

BN Book Review: Singular by Adefunke Adeyemi | Review by The BookLady NG

Sekani, Nyerovwo and Ifeoluwa Get Bolu Babalola‘s “Love in Colour” from RovingHeights in the #BNGiveYourBooAShoutOut Valentine Campaign 

Kehinde Egbanubi: Sack Your Boss So You Can Be Your Own Boss… Or Not!
css.php