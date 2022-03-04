Blessing & Stan Nze go into detail about how they became a couple in new series “Into The Relationship”

Nollywood couple, Blessing and Stan Nze, are back with another interesting love story on their YouTube channel.

They recently revealed how they met and how they knew they loved each other. In case you missed it, you can catch it here. This time, they’ve shared more details about their relationship in the series entitled “Into The Relationship.”

“Into the relationship” is a compilation of every stage in Stan and Blessing’s relationship. The first episode tagged “Love & Friendship,” is a very intriguing episode that dives deep into how these love birds became friends.

Watch part 1 below:

Part 2