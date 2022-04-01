Connect with us

BN TV Movies & TV Nollywood Scoop

Five Short Clips of Dejo Tunfulu That Remind Us How Hilarious He Was

BN TV Movies & TV Nollywood

Don't Miss Episode 6 of Ndani TV’s “Love Like This”

BN TV Music Scoop

Davido Got Featured on the Official FIFA World Cup 2022 Soundtrack “Hayya Hayya”

BN TV Movies & TV Scoop

Watch the Gorgeous Ladies of "Real Housewives of Lagos" Introduce Themselves

Beauty BN TV

Hey New Mums! You Can Try Ify Okoye's Postpartum Skincare Routine

BN TV

Patrice Evra talks Childhood, Love for Football & Nigeria Tour on Accelerate TV's "The Whole Truth"

BN TV

Check out the latest episode of "Toke Moments" with Toke Makinwa

BN TV Living Movies & TV Scoop

Kemi 'Lala' Akindoju, Jane Ogu & Victor Ekwealor talk about entrepreneurship or corporate jobs on "Ndani Real Talk"

BN TV Movies & TV

"Bridgerton" Star Simone Ashley Spills the Tea on Life & Her Role as Kate Sharma

BN TV Scoop

This episode of "Me, Her & Everything Else" highlights the good, bad and ugly side of oversharing online

BN TV

Five Short Clips of Dejo Tunfulu That Remind Us How Hilarious He Was

Published

5 hours ago

 on

One of the most talented comic actors in the Yoruba Nollywood business has just passed away.

Kunle Adetokunbo, often known as Dejo Tunfulu, a veteran Yoruba actor, has died. After a short illness, the actor died in an undisclosed Lagos hospital. His colleagues confirmed his death, including the President of the Theatre Arts and Motion Pictures Practitioners Association of Nigeria (TAMPPAN), Bolaji Amusan.

He earned the moniker “Dejo Tunfulu” from his comedic performances in films, where he was often cast as a stammerer.

Check out these five short clips that remind us how funny he was:

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

Related Topics:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Tangerine Africa

Star Features

Mfonobong Inyang: Much Ado About Young People, Elections & Women’s Rights

Timisola Sanya: How Do You Deal With Unforgiveness?

BN Prose: The Girl Who Has Had Enough by Titilayo Olurin

Building Tangible Opportunities for Women | A Conversation with United Nation’s Sara Beysolow Nyanti

BN Book Review: I am a Nigerian Music by Foluke Oyeleye | Review by Oluwadunsin Deinde-Sanya
css.php