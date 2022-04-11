Of Love, Colours & Beauty! Enjoy Nonye & Ayo’s Wedding Photos

Connect with us

Published

3 hours ago

 on

When we say love makes the world go round, we mean every word of it! Seeing people of different cultures and backgrounds coming together to become one happy unit is so heartwarming. Nonye and Ayo are giving us so much to be giddy about today, as they make an Igbo – Yoruba “merger”.

The Igbo beauty that is Nonye tied the knot with her Yoruba prince charming in a colourful inter-tribal traditional wedding and it was a beautiful blend of colours and culture. After this, they took the love down to the waterside where they exchanged their vows under the calm ambience of the ocean and the sweetness of nature. It was an intimate ceremony with friends and family and we’re simply drooling over the beauty of it all.

Nonye was an undeniably exquisite bride and Ayo was also suave as mint! The love and happiness in the air were so evident and contagious, that we can’t help but join in the joy. Of course, great music, food and joy were the order of the day. You certainly want to take it all in, yourself.

Enjoy their beautiful wedding photos below.

Take in the beauty of their trad wedding below.

For more weddings, love stories, pre-weddings, and wedding planning tips & inspo,

visit www.bellanaijawedbellanaijaweddings.com

Credits

Traditional Wedding

Planner @toriasevents
Makeup @oteniaramakeovers
Gele @gele_by_segunlagos
Igbo George Outfit @dafscourt
Asooke @bisbodv @boshdesigns
Decor @sirisevent
Lighting & Effects @pinnacle_eventlighting
Photography @tosin_josh @tosinjoshweddings

White Wedding

Bride @nonye__u
Planner @toriasevents
Makeup @jhulesb
Wedding Dress @lacharisnigeria
Accessories @amarzjewelry @1kjewelrystore
Decor @aquarianluxuryweddings
Hairstylist @hairbyuptown
Photography @tosin_josh @tosinjoshweddings
Videography @jareweddings

