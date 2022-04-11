Of Love, Colours & Beauty! Enjoy Nonye & Ayo’s Wedding Photos

When we say love makes the world go round, we mean every word of it! Seeing people of different cultures and backgrounds coming together to become one happy unit is so heartwarming. Nonye and Ayo are giving us so much to be giddy about today, as they make an Igbo – Yoruba “merger”.

The Igbo beauty that is Nonye tied the knot with her Yoruba prince charming in a colourful inter-tribal traditional wedding and it was a beautiful blend of colours and culture. After this, they took the love down to the waterside where they exchanged their vows under the calm ambience of the ocean and the sweetness of nature. It was an intimate ceremony with friends and family and we’re simply drooling over the beauty of it all.

Nonye was an undeniably exquisite bride and Ayo was also suave as mint! The love and happiness in the air were so evident and contagious, that we can’t help but join in the joy. Of course, great music, food and joy were the order of the day. You certainly want to take it all in, yourself.

Enjoy their beautiful wedding photos below.

Take in the beauty of their trad wedding below.

Credits

Traditional Wedding

Planner @toriasevents

Makeup @oteniaramakeovers

Gele @gele_by_segunlagos

Igbo George Outfit @dafscourt

Asooke @bisbodv @boshdesigns

Decor @sirisevent

Lighting & Effects @pinnacle_eventlighting

Photography @tosin_josh @tosinjoshweddings

White Wedding

Bride @nonye__u

Planner @toriasevents

Makeup @jhulesb

Wedding Dress @lacharisnigeria

Accessories @amarzjewelry @1kjewelrystore

Decor @aquarianluxuryweddings

Hairstylist @hairbyuptown

Photography @tosin_josh @tosinjoshweddings

Videography @jareweddings