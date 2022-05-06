Connect with us

Music

New Music: Cobhams Asuquo feat. Bella Shmurda & Patoranking - Jah Eli Jah

Music

New EP: Victony - Outlaw

Music

New Music: Lyta - Flex

Music

New Video: Diamond Platnumz feat. Adekunle Gold - Sona

Music Scoop Sweet Spot

Fans Think A$AP Rocky & Rihanna Tied the Knot in "D.M.B." Music Video

Music

New Video: Rema - Are You There?

BN TV Music

Watch Zlatan's Live Performance of "Money" & "Ale Yi" on Glitch Africa's Takeoff Session

Music

New Music: Kizz Daniel feat. Tekno - Buga

Music

New Video: BoyTy feat. Honeydrop - Dondi (Remix)

Music

New Video: Skales - Kpakurukpa

Music

New Music: Cobhams Asuquo feat. Bella Shmurda & Patoranking – Jah Eli Jah

Published

2 hours ago

 on

Nigerian-born artiste Cobhams Asuquo makes a strong entry into the Afrobeats scene with his new single, “Jah Eli Jah”. The song, already tapped by industry insiders to become a favourite, features powerful deliveries from two of Africa’s best: Bella Shmurda and Patoranking.

“Jah Eli Jah” is a tribute to the resilient spirit of the young, hard-working Nigerian with an unbridled desire to live vivaciously in the midst of perceived jealousy.

The new single showcases a very different, more playful side of Cobhams. One that we are happy to see. Bella Shmurda brands the tune as a street anthem, while reggae-dancehall star Patoranking seals it off with his memorable verse. Cobhams, in line with his recent switch up from classic to the street, delivers a bold, upfront verse.

The sweet, memorable hook and well-crafted beat makes “Jah Eli Jah” stand out from any song in rotation right now. A truly inspiring record to listen to. For whatever occasion.

Listen to the track below:

Stream on digital paltforms here.

Related Topics:

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Tangerine Africa

Star Features

Ayodotun Rotimi-Akinfenwa: Reflections From a Decade In Marriage

Kaitlin Akwada: Learning to Embrace Body Positivity

Osezusi Bolodeoku: Your Child Has Been Diagnosed with Autism, Now What? 

Liza Kengran Vernyuy Came Up With An Innovative Idea To Help Tomato Farmers In Cameroon Curb Post-Harvest Losses

#BNShareYourHustle: Nominate Your Fave SME for a FREE Post on BellaNaija
css.php