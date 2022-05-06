New Music: Cobhams Asuquo feat. Bella Shmurda & Patoranking – Jah Eli Jah

Nigerian-born artiste Cobhams Asuquo makes a strong entry into the Afrobeats scene with his new single, “Jah Eli Jah”. The song, already tapped by industry insiders to become a favourite, features powerful deliveries from two of Africa’s best: Bella Shmurda and Patoranking.

“Jah Eli Jah” is a tribute to the resilient spirit of the young, hard-working Nigerian with an unbridled desire to live vivaciously in the midst of perceived jealousy.

The new single showcases a very different, more playful side of Cobhams. One that we are happy to see. Bella Shmurda brands the tune as a street anthem, while reggae-dancehall star Patoranking seals it off with his memorable verse. Cobhams, in line with his recent switch up from classic to the street, delivers a bold, upfront verse.

The sweet, memorable hook and well-crafted beat makes “Jah Eli Jah” stand out from any song in rotation right now. A truly inspiring record to listen to. For whatever occasion.

