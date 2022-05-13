Connect with us

Dr Joy & Dr Ayomide talk about MedLife in Nigeria on I Said What I Said Podcast

The medical field requires a lot of dedication and tenacity. In other words, it is not for the faint hearted. It is a whole different ball game for Nigerian doctors.

In this episode of I Said What I Said Podcast, medical doctors Joy and Ayomide give their experiences on becoming medical doctors and practicing the profession in Nigeria. From medical practices, to internships, to the expectations and realities of young Nigerian doctors, this episode will have you laughing all through and according more respect to doctors everywhere.

Watch Full Video Here:

