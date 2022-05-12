A Must Try: Delicious Bacon Fried Rice from SiSi Yemmie

Where are the food explorers? Here is a new recipe to try from Sisi Yemmie’s Kitchen.

For the delicious Bacon Fried Rice, you’ll need:

Green Bell Pepper

Red Onions

Spring Onion

Bacon Crumbs

Yellow Bell Peppers

Red Bell Pepper

Carrots

Pepper Mix

Ginger & Garlic

Atarodo

Rice

Soy

Sesame Oil

For bursts of flavour and a whole new taste to fried rice, try out this recommended recipe. How does the magic happen?



Watch the full video below: