BN TV
A Must Try: Delicious Bacon Fried Rice from SiSi Yemmie
Where are the food explorers? Here is a new recipe to try from Sisi Yemmie’s Kitchen.
For the delicious Bacon Fried Rice, you’ll need:
- Green Bell Pepper
- Red Onions
- Spring Onion
- Bacon Crumbs
- Yellow Bell Peppers
- Red Bell Pepper
- Carrots
- Pepper Mix
- Ginger & Garlic
- Atarodo
- Rice
- Soy
- Sesame Oil
For bursts of flavour and a whole new taste to fried rice, try out this recommended recipe. How does the magic happen?
Watch the full video below: