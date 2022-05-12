Connect with us

BN TV

A Must Try: Delicious Bacon Fried Rice from SiSi Yemmie

BN TV Movies & TV Nollywood

A Short Film on Brotherhood & Survival - Watch “Stupid Finder”

BN TV Nollywood

Nancy Isime Gives an Inside Scoop on her Life, Love & Career on Lilian’s Couch

BN TV Movies & TV Nollywood

Ini Dima-Okojie & Kemi Adetiba talk about the movie industry from a woman's point of view on the "Never Late | African Time" podcast

BN TV Music

New Video: Adekunle Gold feat. Ty Dolla $ign - One Woman

BN TV Music

New Video: Ladipoe feat. Rema - Afro Jigga

BN TV Movies & TV Scoop

Watch the Trailer for "Rise" the Movie Based on Giannis Antetokounmpo's Life

BN TV

BN Cuisine: Toddler Friendly Potato Frittata by Ify’s Kitchen

BN TV Movies & TV

Ini Dima-Okojie & Mimi Onalaja Talk About Their Blossoming Friendship on Netflix’s Peas In a Pod

BN TV

Try this Dobby's Signature Hibiscus Milk Drink For Maximum Refreshment

BN TV

A Must Try: Delicious Bacon Fried Rice from SiSi Yemmie

Published

36 mins ago

 on

Where are the food explorers? Here is a new recipe to try from Sisi Yemmie’s Kitchen.

For the delicious Bacon Fried Rice, you’ll need:

  • Green Bell Pepper
  • Red Onions 
  • Spring Onion
  • Bacon Crumbs
  • Yellow Bell Peppers
  • Red Bell Pepper
  • Carrots
  • Pepper Mix
  • Ginger & Garlic
  • Atarodo 
  • Rice
  • Soy 
  • Sesame Oil

For bursts of flavour and a whole new taste to fried rice, try out this recommended recipe. How does the magic happen?

Watch the full video below:

Related Topics:

The best Nigerian and African video content from around the web specially curated for YOU!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Tangerine Africa

Star Features

Oderowho Elohor: The Thing About Retelling Single Stories

Kolawole Ajayi: Driving Safely During the Rainy Season

“Blood Sisters” Shows How A Single Act Can Change the Trajectory of One’s Life

Ene Abah: How I Rescued Myself From Chronic Stress

Adedamola Adedayo: Are Characters in Comedy Skits Interwoven?
css.php