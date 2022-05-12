Connect with us

BN TV Movies & TV Nollywood

A Short Film on Brotherhood & Survival - Watch “Stupid Finder”

BN TV

A Must Try: Delicious Bacon Fried Rice from SiSi Yemmie

BN TV Nollywood

Nancy Isime Gives an Inside Scoop on her Life, Love & Career on Lilian’s Couch

BN TV Movies & TV Nollywood

Ini Dima-Okojie & Kemi Adetiba talk about the movie industry from a woman's point of view on the "Never Late | African Time" podcast

BN TV Music

New Video: Adekunle Gold feat. Ty Dolla $ign - One Woman

BN TV Music

New Video: Ladipoe feat. Rema - Afro Jigga

BN TV Movies & TV Scoop

Watch the Trailer for "Rise" the Movie Based on Giannis Antetokounmpo's Life

BN TV

BN Cuisine: Toddler Friendly Potato Frittata by Ify’s Kitchen

BN TV Movies & TV

Ini Dima-Okojie & Mimi Onalaja Talk About Their Blossoming Friendship on Netflix’s Peas In a Pod

BN TV

Try this Dobby's Signature Hibiscus Milk Drink For Maximum Refreshment

BN TV

A Short Film on Brotherhood & Survival – Watch “Stupid Finder”

Published

7 hours ago

 on

The short film “Stupid Finder,” written by Hope Matthew and directed by Dotun Ololade and Sylvester Ahonsi, has officially premiered on YouTube.

Since its debut at the EbonyLife Creative Academy graduation in 2022, where it won best picture, best screenplay, best director, best male lead actor, best editing, best costume design, best art director, and best final mix and music, the short film has gotten a lot of attention.

It talks about brotherhood and a new path of discovery. It is a relevant and timely short film exploring how some Nigerians survive and their chances of carving a path out of life.

The goal of this short film is to inform and educate those in the lower social class to pursue their goals and step out of the stereotype of their present locations. The short film also explores the depth of love that comes with brotherhood, despite differences and diverse views and thinking.

The short film features amazing acts from different works of life and alumni of the EbonyLife Creative Academy, including Ezekiel Abayomi, Akorede Ajayi, Ayodeji Adejumo, and Joy Chioma Obilo.

Speaking on the purpose of the film, co-director, Dotun Ololade, stated:

What we did with Stupid Finder is simple; we used storytelling to engage the Nigerian communities on compex social issues, in a way that is relatable and make sense of the issues we are addressing.

It is an incredible honour to be part of this production and I am so humbled by the opportunity to direct this amazing project and work with the cast and crew.

Produced by Eric Nwanso, Lawrence Iweriebor, Imoh Eboh and Stephanie Ugbeye, “Stupid Finder” takes it cue from the happeneing around various rural communities and areas in Lagos, Nigeria.

One of the producers of the film, Eric Nwanso, had this to say,

“As storytellers from Nigeria who have always tried to show the lives and challenges of the lower social class, Stupid Finder puts a unique narrative around the nature of truth in their world. As Leonard Cohen put it, ‘there are cracks in everything — that’s how the light gets in.”

Watch the short film below:

Related Topics:

The best Nigerian and African video content from around the web specially curated for YOU!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Tangerine Africa

Star Features

Oderowho Elohor: The Thing About Retelling Single Stories

Kolawole Ajayi: Driving Safely During the Rainy Season

“Blood Sisters” Shows How A Single Act Can Change the Trajectory of One’s Life

Ene Abah: How I Rescued Myself From Chronic Stress

Adedamola Adedayo: Are Characters in Comedy Skits Interwoven?
css.php