See Exclusive Photos of Your Favourite Content Creators at the AMVCA Digital Content Creators Brunch

Published

5 hours ago

 on

The first AMVCA Digital Creators Day took place on Wednesday, May 11, 2022, at the Wheatbaker Hotel, Lagos. The event, hosted by Akah Nnani, saw the biggest gathering of the most popular content creators across the country.

Everyone from Elozonam Ogbolu, Kie Kie, and Taooma to Akah Nnani, Mr Macaroni and Broda Shaggi, and more were at the event. During the brunch, AMVCA organisers also announced that Kenyan Jacktone Alufwani had won the first AMVCA Digital Creators Competition.

The AMVCAs’ lineup of events continues tomorrow with the pan-African food festival and cultural day. IK Osakioduwa and Bonang Matheba will host the 8th edition of the AMVCAs on Saturday, May 14, at the Eko Hotels and Suites to round up the events. The awards will air live on all Africa Magic channels from 4 pm WAT.

For more information about the AMVCAs and other events in the lineup, visit www.africamagic.tv/AMVCA and follow all official handles of Africa Magic on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram.

Check out all the exclusive photos from the event below:

