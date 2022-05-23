Davido, Tems, Diamond Platnumz & Funke Akindele Bello Nominated for 2022 Ghana Entertainment Awards USA

The Ghana Entertainment Awards USA (GEA-USA) organisers have revealed this year’s nominations ahead of the main event on July 8 at the BMCC Tribeca Performing Arts Center in New York.

The awards, now in their fourth year, honour exceptional accomplishments in music, media, sports, events, and fashion in Ghana, the United States, and Canada. The GEA-USA returns this year after a two-year absence owing to the COVID-19 epidemic.

Nigerian stars such as Burna Boy, Davido, Tems, Wizkid, and Funke Akindele Bello were nominated in the category for Best African Entertainer, while Black Sherif, Sarkodie, Shatta Wale, Stonebwoy, and KiDi were nominated for Entertainer of the Year.

See the full list of nominees below:

Best Music Act Male

Mr Drew

Fameye

Stonebwoy

Shatta Wale

Sarkodie

KiDi

Kuami Eugene

Medikal

King Promise

Black Sherif

Camidoh

Best Music Act (Female)

Sefa

Mona 4 Real

Adina Thembi

Wendy Shay

Efya

Gyakie

Cina soul

Wiyaala

Discovery of the Year (Female)

Erkuah Official

Mona 4 Real

Jackline Mensah

Givtti

Afia Pinamang

Edma Lawer

Discovery of the Year (Male)

Nanky

Tripcy

Jay Bhad

Talaat yaaky

Kawabanga

Black Sherif

Chief One

Best Music Group

R2Bees

Keche

Dope Nation

Lali & Lola

Producer Music of the Year

Liquid beatz

Killbeatz

Ronny Turn Me Up

Altranova

MOG Beats

Street Beatz

MixMaster Garzy

Nektunez

Gospel Act of the Year

Ohemaa Mercy

Diana Hamilton

MOG Music

Obaapa Christy

Empress Gifty

Kobby Psalm

Joe Mettle

Perez Music

Akesse Brempong

Best Album

Golden Boy – KiDi

No Pressure – Sarkodie

Loyalty – D-Black

Alpha – Mr Drew

Madina To The Universe – M.anifest

Back 2 Basics – R2Bees

Same Earth Different Worlds – Omar Sterling

The Experience – Joe Mettle

Best Music Act GH/USA

JayHover

Achipalago

Jay Aura

Empress Afi

Vintage papi

Nana NYC

Kwesoul

Dreamz

Best Gospel Act GH/USA

Sandra Jaedon

Mill Addison

Sarah sings

Minister Mavis

Fritz Oakley

Kwabena Music

Millicent Yankey

Humphrey Tettey

Best Music Video Director

Babs Direction

XBillz

Skyface

Kofi Awuah

Snarez

Abdul hafiz

Director Abass

Best Record Label

Highly Spiritual

Lynx Entertainment

Black Avenue Muzik

Ruff Town Records

Life Living Records

Entrepreneur of the Year

John Dumelo

D-Black

Shatta Wale

Salma Mumin

Caroline Sampson

Best Entertainment Blog

Ameyaw Debrah

Nkonkonsa

GhKwaku

Yemmey Baba

Ronnie Is Everywhere

GH Hyper

ZionFelix

Sammykaymedia

Best Comedy Act

Ekua Official

Comedian Warris

Akrobeto

Dr Likee

DKB

Made In Ghana

OB Amponsah

Clemento Suarez

SDK

Best Movie Actor

Yvonne Nelson

Lydia Forson

Adjetey Annang

Lil Win

Aaron Adatsi

Roslyn Ngissah

Anthony Woode

Bernard Aduse Poku

Best Radio Personality

Andy Dosty (Hitz FM)

Ohemaa Woy3gy3 (Angel Fm)

Bernard Avle (Citi FM)

Giovanni Caleb (3FM)

Kojo Manuel (YFM)

Lexis Bill (Joy FM)

Nana Romeo (Accra FM)

Doreen Avio (Hitz FM)

Dr Pounds (Hitz FM)

DJ Slim (Radio 1)

Best TV Personality

Giovani Caleb

Nana Ama McBrown

Juliet Bawuah

Jay Foley

Vim Lady

Captain Smart

Regina Van Helvert

Gloria Peprah

Best DJ (Ghana)

DJ Loft

DJ Fletch

DJ Faculty

DJ Vyrusky

DJ MicSmith

iPhone DJ

DJ Mensah

AD DJ

DJ Millzy

Best African DJ

Uncle Waffles

DJ neptune

DJ E Cool

DJ Tunez

Best DJ GH/USA

DJ Akua

RB Nice

DJ YungKofi

DJ Prince Paul /FSR

Kwame Fresh

Best US/Africa DJ

DJ Tunez

DJ Buka

DJ Nani

DJ Zimo

DJ Phlems

Best Hypeman/MC

Jerry Adjorlolo

Kojo Manuel

George Bannerman

Jay Time

Ogee The MC

MC Jerome

Jay Foley

Doreen Avio

Kabutey My MC

Best Entertainment TV Show

United ShowBiz

Showbiz 360

Ahosepe

Upside Down

Powder room

In Bed with Adwen

Best Entertainment Radio Show

Daybreak Hitz

Showbiz A-Z

Adom Entertainment Hall

ShowBiz Extra

Ayekoo ayekoo

3FM Drive

Best Producer Radio/TV

Mr Haglah

Godwin Lumen

Mercy Bee

Ella Okuwendia

Philip Nai

Sandra Akakpo

Best Photographer

Manuel Photography

Rob Photography

Twins Dnt Beg

Maxwell Jennings

Sorce Photography

Kay Studios

Smith Imaging

Best Event Sponsor

MTN

Vodafone

Kasapreko

Twellium Industries

GTP

Angel Group

Best YouTuber/Vlogger

Wode Maya

Zion Felix

Kofi TV

Kobby Kyei

Kwadwo Sheldon

Sammy Kay

Ameyaw Debrah

Big Scout Prempeh

Magraheb

Kwaku Manu

Best Dance Act

DanceGod Lloyd

Incredible Zigi

Afrobeast

AfroNita

Holiboy

Joshua Agyapong/Dhat Boy AJ

Lydrock

IamBemes/Prince

Caleb Bonney/Ghanaboi

Best Sports Personality

Evelyn Badu

Samuel Takyi

Thomas Partey

Benjamin Azamati

Coach Yussif Basigi

Best African Entertainer

Diamond Platnumz

Davido

Broda Shaggi

Burna Boy

Funke Akindele Bello

Sydney Talker

Nasty Black

Focalistic

Pearl Thusi

Tems

Wizkid

Oduma Essan

Best Stylist

Trendy Rail

Kulaperry

The Style innovator

Am Fashion

Nana Kwasi Wiafe

Lakopue

Toure Designs

Best Diaspora Act

Michaela Coel

Abraham Attah

Michael Blackson

Blackway

Stormzy

Blitz The Ambassador

Best Online Radio/TV (GH/USA)

Adinkra Radio

Sankofa Radio

iRap TV

Joba Aba TV

HRETV

Best GH/USA Event Promoter

Big Five

Project 8

Inside LLC

Fantasy Entertainment

Goodfellas

Nana Frimpong

Shutdown

The Blackstarz

Best GH/Canada Act

Quabena Maphia

Slim flexx

Yaa Yaa

AO

Mr S

GH Cali

Entertainer of the Year GH/USA

JayHover

Charlie Dior

Archipalago

Kappacino (Clifford Owusu)

DJ Akuaa

Nana NYC

Naana Donkor Arthur

Entertainer of the Year

Black Sherif

Sarkodie

Shatta Wale

Stonebwoy

KiDi

Sefa

Dr Likee

Akrobeto

Nana Ama McBrown

Thomas Partey