Davido, Tems, Diamond Platnumz & Funke Akindele Bello Nominated for 2022 Ghana Entertainment Awards USA

New Music: Mona4Real - Blow

Progress Wins "Nigerian Idol" Season 7 | See Highlights from the Finale

New Music: Tomzy - Owo

New Music: L.A.X - Waist Drop

Watch Victony's Acoustic Performance of "Kolomental"

CKay Performs His Hit Singles "Love Nwantiti" & "Emiliana" on Audiomack's 'Fine Tuned'

Check Out Nezsa New Single Titled 'Trouble' | Listen Here

New Video: Zinoleesky - Loving You

Black Sherif drops music video for "Kwaku The Traveller"

Published

24 seconds ago

 on

The Ghana Entertainment Awards USA (GEA-USA) organisers have revealed this year’s nominations ahead of the main event on July 8 at the BMCC Tribeca Performing Arts Center in New York.

The awards, now in their fourth year, honour exceptional accomplishments in music, media, sports, events, and fashion in Ghana, the United States, and Canada. The GEA-USA returns this year after a two-year absence owing to the COVID-19 epidemic.

Nigerian stars such as Burna Boy, Davido, Tems, Wizkid, and Funke Akindele Bello were nominated in the category for Best African Entertainer, while Black Sherif, Sarkodie, Shatta Wale, Stonebwoy, and KiDi were nominated for Entertainer of the Year.

See the full list of nominees below:

Best Music Act Male

Mr Drew
Fameye
Stonebwoy
Shatta Wale
Sarkodie
KiDi
Kuami Eugene
Medikal
King Promise
Black Sherif
Camidoh

Best Music Act (Female)

Sefa
Mona 4 Real
Adina Thembi
Wendy Shay
Efya
Gyakie
Cina soul
Wiyaala

Discovery of the Year (Female)

Erkuah Official
Mona 4 Real
Jackline Mensah
Givtti
Afia Pinamang
Edma Lawer

Discovery of the Year (Male)

Nanky
Tripcy
Jay Bhad
Talaat yaaky
Kawabanga
Black Sherif
Chief One

Best Music Group

R2Bees
Keche
Dope Nation
Lali & Lola

Producer Music of the Year

Liquid beatz
Killbeatz
Ronny Turn Me Up
Altranova
MOG Beats
Street Beatz
MixMaster Garzy
Nektunez

Gospel Act of the Year

Ohemaa Mercy
Diana Hamilton
MOG Music
Obaapa Christy
Empress Gifty
Kobby Psalm
Joe Mettle
Perez Music
Akesse Brempong

Best Album

Golden Boy – KiDi
No Pressure – Sarkodie
Loyalty – D-Black
Alpha – Mr Drew
Madina To The Universe – M.anifest
Back 2 Basics – R2Bees
Same Earth Different Worlds – Omar Sterling
The Experience – Joe Mettle

Best Music Act GH/USA

JayHover
Achipalago
Jay Aura
Empress Afi
Vintage papi
Nana NYC
Kwesoul
Dreamz

Best Gospel Act GH/USA

Sandra Jaedon
Mill Addison
Sarah sings
Minister Mavis
Fritz Oakley
Kwabena Music
Millicent Yankey
Humphrey Tettey

Best Music Video Director

Babs Direction
XBillz
Skyface
Kofi Awuah
Snarez
Abdul hafiz
Director Abass

Best Record Label

Highly Spiritual
Lynx Entertainment
Black Avenue Muzik
Ruff Town Records
Life Living Records

Entrepreneur of the Year

John Dumelo
D-Black
Shatta Wale
Salma Mumin
Caroline Sampson

Best Entertainment Blog

Ameyaw Debrah
Nkonkonsa
GhKwaku
Yemmey Baba
Ronnie Is Everywhere
GH Hyper
ZionFelix
Sammykaymedia

Best Comedy Act

Ekua Official
Comedian Warris
Akrobeto
Dr Likee
DKB
Made In Ghana
OB Amponsah
Clemento Suarez
SDK

Best Movie Actor

Yvonne Nelson
Lydia Forson
Adjetey Annang
Lil Win
Aaron Adatsi
Roslyn Ngissah
Anthony Woode
Bernard Aduse Poku

Best Radio Personality

Andy Dosty (Hitz FM)
Ohemaa Woy3gy3 (Angel Fm)
Bernard Avle (Citi FM)
Giovanni Caleb (3FM)
Kojo Manuel (YFM)
Lexis Bill (Joy FM)
Nana Romeo (Accra FM)
Doreen Avio (Hitz FM)
Dr Pounds (Hitz FM)
DJ Slim (Radio 1)

Best TV Personality

Giovani Caleb
Nana Ama McBrown
Juliet Bawuah
Jay Foley
Vim Lady
Captain Smart
Regina Van Helvert
Gloria Peprah

Best DJ (Ghana)

DJ Loft
DJ Fletch
DJ Faculty
DJ Vyrusky
DJ MicSmith
iPhone DJ
DJ Mensah
AD DJ
DJ Millzy

Best African DJ

Uncle Waffles
DJ neptune
DJ E Cool
DJ Tunez

Best DJ GH/USA

DJ Akua
RB Nice
DJ YungKofi
DJ Prince Paul /FSR
Kwame Fresh

Best US/Africa DJ

DJ Tunez
DJ Buka
DJ Nani
DJ Zimo
DJ Phlems

Best Hypeman/MC

Jerry Adjorlolo
Kojo Manuel
George Bannerman
Jay Time
Ogee The MC
MC Jerome
Jay Foley
Doreen Avio
Kabutey My MC

Best Entertainment TV Show

United ShowBiz
Showbiz 360
Ahosepe
Upside Down
Powder room
In Bed with Adwen

Best Entertainment Radio Show

Daybreak Hitz
Showbiz A-Z
Adom Entertainment Hall
ShowBiz Extra
Ayekoo ayekoo
3FM Drive

Best Producer Radio/TV

Mr Haglah
Godwin Lumen
Mercy Bee
Ella Okuwendia
Philip Nai
Sandra Akakpo

Best Photographer

Manuel Photography
Rob Photography
Twins Dnt Beg
Maxwell Jennings
Sorce Photography
Kay Studios
Smith Imaging

Best Event Sponsor

MTN
Vodafone
Kasapreko
Twellium Industries
GTP
Angel Group

Best YouTuber/Vlogger

Wode Maya
Zion Felix
Kofi TV
Kobby Kyei
Kwadwo Sheldon
Sammy Kay
Ameyaw Debrah
Big Scout Prempeh
Magraheb
Kwaku Manu

Best Dance Act

DanceGod Lloyd
Incredible Zigi
Afrobeast
AfroNita
Holiboy
Joshua Agyapong/Dhat Boy AJ
Lydrock
IamBemes/Prince
Caleb Bonney/Ghanaboi

Best Sports Personality

Evelyn Badu
Samuel Takyi
Thomas Partey
Benjamin Azamati
Coach Yussif Basigi

Best African Entertainer

Diamond Platnumz
Davido
Broda Shaggi
Burna Boy
Funke Akindele Bello
Sydney Talker
Nasty Black
Focalistic
Pearl Thusi
Tems
Wizkid
Oduma Essan

Best Stylist

Trendy Rail
Kulaperry
The Style innovator
Am Fashion
Nana Kwasi Wiafe
Lakopue
Toure Designs

Best Diaspora Act

Michaela Coel
Abraham Attah
Michael Blackson
Blackway
Stormzy
Blitz The Ambassador

Best Online Radio/TV (GH/USA)

Adinkra Radio
Sankofa Radio
iRap TV
Joba Aba TV
HRETV

Best GH/USA Event Promoter

Big Five
Project 8
Inside LLC
Fantasy Entertainment
Goodfellas
Nana Frimpong
Shutdown
The Blackstarz

Best GH/Canada Act

Quabena Maphia
Slim flexx
Yaa Yaa
AO
Mr S
GH Cali

Entertainer of the Year GH/USA

JayHover
Charlie Dior
Archipalago
Kappacino (Clifford Owusu)
DJ Akuaa
Nana NYC
Naana Donkor Arthur

Entertainer of the Year

Black Sherif
Sarkodie
Shatta Wale
Stonebwoy
KiDi
Sefa
Dr Likee
Akrobeto
Nana Ama McBrown
Thomas Partey

