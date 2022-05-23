New Music: Mona4Real – Blow

Connect with us

Mona4Real returns with another sensational Afrobeats tune titled “Blow,” produced by Master Garzy.

Mona is a Ghanaian artist, entrepreneur, and brand personality. She started making music for real in 2020. Since then, she has won several nominations and awards and worked with Afrobeat legends like Shatta Wale, Efya, Medikal, and Stonebwoy, among others, to build her reputation in the industry.

Her most recent single, “Blow,” which will be released on April 29, is full of groovy and upbeat syncopations. The hook is just so relatable and infectious that you’ll be singing along in no time.

Mona uses this song to express her love for positive vibes and goes on to say that as long as there is life, there will be continuous celebrations and wavy vibrations. She encourages work-life balance and experiencing life on the lighter side. Simply listening to this song will make you want to party hard, which again, is something you should do from time to time.

Listen to “Blow” below:

Stream on digital platforms here.

