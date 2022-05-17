The Podcast of the #WithChude Interview with James Brown is Out Now | Watch

It’s another episode of “WithChude,” hosted by Chude Jideonwo, and this episode is all about social media sensation James Brown.

There are two episodes of this interview with James Brown. The 25-minute version is up on YouTube. The heartfelt one-hour version where James really tells how he moved from spending 6 months doing unimaginable, shameful things to survive, to being treated like trash by the Nigerian police, to sitting on this couch with a story of victory, freedom, and growth, is already available right now on watch.withchude.com and listen.withchude.com.

James recounts, with honesty and beauty, the profound ambitions, goals, and lessons of life already experienced, despite the fact that he is not yet 25.

Speaking on his relationship with his mum, he says:

“Right now my mom wants to connect but the thing is, I’m not ready. I’ve moved beyond having a mother figure in my life, I don’t need it. The thing is, what people need to know, what they need to care about is that I’m doing well, I’m okay with my life, life is moving on and I’m happy with my life literally.

Everyday I’m proud of my family, my new family the one I created. I don’t want to start touching those wounds which have healed, I’ve actually healed, I’m okay. But I don’t just feel like it’s the time to start putting myself into that situation because someone that has messed you up before will definitely do it again.”

At the end of the interview, Chude Jideonwo said he learned so much. He shared;

What I learnt from this episode, I love courage and there’s nothing that I find sexier than boldness, than courage, than the ability to look at the world, to look at society and say “f**k it I’m going to do what I think I should do. You can’t be James Brown, you can’t have this impact, this different and still retain your spirit. When you are this, when people attack you for being different, there’s a tendency to transmogrify. To become hard as a rock, to become mean because you are responding to meanness, to be come rude because you’re responding to rudeness, to become nasty because you are responding to nastiness. One of the reasons people connect with James Brown is because, he’s none of this. You can see that he’s a young man who is just trying to build the life of his dreams.

