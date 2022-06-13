Watch Episode 1 of Accelerate TV’s New Romantic Comedy “Just Friends”

The first episode of Accelerate TV rom-com sitcom “Just Friends,” has premiered.

Following a long public holiday, Mari decides to spend the weekend with Jay. She is unprepared for the encounters with Jay’s exes that have now turned into friends.

Directed by Victor Sanchez Aghahowa and produced by Nne Nlemadim, the sitcom stars Chy Nwakanma as Mari, Charles Etubiebi as Jay, Martha Ehinome as Sammy, Toluca Wumi as Bola, and Lucy Ameh as Toju.

Watch episode one below: