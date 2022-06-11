Connect with us

#BellaNaijaWeddings Weekly: Have an Amazing Weekend With all the Beautiful Features From This Week

Damola & Demola's #LoveOnTheDouble Journey Began in Church!

A Surprise in a Surprise! Enjoy Gbemi & Collins' #BNBling Moment

AsoEbiBella.com presents – Aso Ebi Style We Love -Vol. 408

Besties For Over a Decade, Lovers For Life! Blessing & Nnamdi's Pre-wedding Shoot + Love Story

The #DJxperience Began at a House Party! See Joy & Dolapo's Pre-wedding Shoot + Love Story

The White Wedding Gist - Watch the Second Part of Stan & Blessing Nze's Vlog

Young Love to Forever Love! Relish Daisy & Junior's Destination Wedding in Athens

#BellaNaijaWeddings Weekly: Have a Colourful Weekend With all the Features From This Week

Inside Ini Dima-Okojie & Abasi Ene-Obong’s Beautiful Wedding Ceremony

Hey there, BellaNaija Weddings fam!

Welcome to another beautiful weekend. We bet you’re just as excited as we are. As you already know, in our books, Saturdays are for one thing – Weddings! And today, we celebrate with all the thousands of lovebirds saying their “I do”.

Like every week, this one came with lots of love, beauty and cheer. From beautiful pre-wedding and wedding photos to heartwarming love stories, sweet moments, bridal inspo and wedding planning tips… it was indeed a packed week. If you missed anything, not to worry – here’s a recap of everything that went down this week. Click on the title links for more on each story.

Have a fabulous weekend!

Tayo & Mayowa’s Outdoor White Wedding was an All-round Beautiful Affair!

Fill Your Day With Colours From Tayo & Mayowa’s Trad

It all Began With Arithmetic Lessons For Nike & Tolu! #StepNToLove

Jess & Chris’ First Date Lasted Over 10 Hours! You’ll Enjoy The #Chess2022 Love Story

 

From Coursemates to Soulmates! Enjoy Mimmi & Kaycee’s Igbo Trad

Sparks Flew Immediately Mojisola & Isaiah Laid Eyes on Each Other!

Dolapo & Kunle Met at a Party, Now It’s Happy Ever After!

Catch all the Feels of Zenna & Saed’s Ugandan Wedding

This Classic Vintage Styled Shoot is the Perfect Inspo For Your Big Day

This Bridesmaid & Groomsman Reception Entrance is the Perfect Energy Boost

Radiate Effortless Beauty on Your Big Day With This Look

Fulani Brides-to-be Would Absolutely Love This Beauty Look

Come Through Regal & Sweet on Your Edo Trad With This Beauty Look

This Beauty Look is the Perfect Mix of Culture & Modern Style!

This Couple’s Joy is So Contagious & We Love to See It!

This Groom & His Squad Came With 100% Energy & We’re Here For It!

These Beautiful Ladies on Bridesmaid Duties Will Make You Smile

This Bridesmaid & Groomsman are Serving us Extra Doses of Energy!

We’re Taking Style Lessons From These Beautiful Bridesmaids!

 

For more weddings, love stories, pre-weddings, and wedding planning tips & inspo,

visit www.bellanaijaweddings.com

