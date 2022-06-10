Damola & Demola’s #LoveOnTheDouble Journey Began in Church!

We have most likely passed this memo before, but for emphasis – the love of your life may just be in church! 😅 We’re all giddy and in our feels today, thanks to lovebirds, Damola and Demola whose love journey began at a Sunday service.

Damola met the love of her life, Demola during a fateful Sunday service and a friendship was born. That friendship has now metamorphosed into something even more beautiful and now it’s a happy ever after song! We’re absolutely in love with their beautiful pre-wedding photos and their chemistry is simply undeniable.

Enjoy Damola and Demola’s pre-wedding shoot and love story below.

How We Met

By the bride, Damola:

We met in church during a Sunday service and fast became friends. Friendship turned into love and now that love is taking us into forever.

The Proposal:

Demola planned a romantic getaway for my birthday in 2021 and asked me to marry him, at sunset while on a boat cruise. It was the most beautiful thing and I am happy we are here today.

