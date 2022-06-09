Connect with us

Weddings

A Surprise in a Surprise! Enjoy Gbemi & Collins' #BNBling Moment

Style Weddings

AsoEbiBella.com presents – Aso Ebi Style We Love -Vol. 408

Weddings

Besties For Over a Decade, Lovers For Life! Blessing & Nnamdi's Pre-wedding Shoot + Love Story

Weddings

The #DJxperience Began at a House Party! See Joy & Dolapo's Pre-wedding Shoot + Love Story

BN TV Movies & TV Relationships Scoop Sweet Spot Weddings

The White Wedding Gist - Watch the Second Part of Stan & Blessing Nze's Vlog

Weddings

Young Love to Forever Love! Relish Daisy & Junior's Destination Wedding in Athens

Weddings

#BellaNaijaWeddings Weekly: Have a Colourful Weekend With all the Features From This Week

Nollywood Weddings

Inside Ini Dima-Okojie & Abasi Ene-Obong’s Beautiful Wedding Ceremony

Weddings

The #STING22 Forever Journey Began at a Friend's Birthday Party

BN TV Movies & TV Nollywood Relationships Weddings

Get the Scoop on Stan and Blessing Nze’s Traditional & White Wedding in this Vlog

Weddings

A Surprise in a Surprise! Enjoy Gbemi & Collins’ #BNBling Moment

Published

2 days ago

 on

We all love a good surprise. From the thoughtfulness that goes into it, to the surprise itself… it sure is one of the many beautiful ways to express love. Today, we get to enjoy one of the sweetest surprise stunts ever – a surprise within another!

Gbemi was all out to demonstrate her intentionality as she planned to surprise the love of her life, Collins with a birthday party. While she got busy and ready to blow his mind, her surprise show had gotten a new wave. On the D-day, she ended up being the surprised one, as collins also popped the big question. Of course, she said yes! Now, here we are, drooling over their love as we take in all the beauty of their #BNBling moment. You surely want to see how Collins pulled this off – so just keep scrolling to get the full gist.

Enjoy Gbemi and Collins’ engagement photos and their proposal story below.

The Proposal:

In March of 2020, I was planning a surprise 30th birthday for Collins with his close friends and family. Unfortunately, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, it had to be postponed to a later date. I decided to postpone the surprise party to March 2021.

Collins, however, caught wind of the surprise party and had other plans. After planning this surprise party for over a year, the day finally came! I was super excited and couldn’t wait to surprise Collins. When Collins and I arrived at the venue, as soon as we walked in everyone screamed “Surprise”.

He was shocked at what was going on – or so I thought. After the surprise, I noticed people moving around and the music started to change. That’s when I realized what was about to happen. All our loved ones, family and friends, each gave me a rose. Collins then professed his love for me and asked me to marry him.

For more weddings, love stories, pre-weddings, and wedding planning tips & inspo,

visit www.bellanaijawedbellanaijaweddings.com

Credits

Bride-to-be @immabullnurse
Groom-to-be @cuagbor
Photography @OluGPhotography
Videography @MikeAdePhoto
Planner @FTKKonnect

Related Topics:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Tangerine Africa



Star Features

Oghogho Osayimwen: Have You Activated the Japa Dream?

Adedamola Adedayo: With “Jah Eli Jah”, Cobhams Has Decided Against the Businesslike Models of His Previous Records

Join the 1K4Sickle Campaign to Help DonateNG Raise 2 Million Naira For Sickle Cell Warriors

Smart Emmanuel: These Tips Will Help You Win People’s Trust

Jessica Ireju: The Unusual Things I Am Grateful For in My Twenties
css.php