AsoEbiBella.com presents – Aso Ebi Style We Love -Vol. 408

An #AsoEbiBella is a wedding guest {bella} looking stunning in aso-ebi the fabric/colors of the day, at a traditional engagement or wedding.
How To Submit:
Step 1: Visit www.asoebibella.com. Sign up using your preferred username and password.
Step 2: Upload your Aso Ebi styles on your page and stand a chance to get featured on all platforms.
– Click here for ALL the fabulous editions.
For wedding inspiration on Instagram, tap that Follow button –
@BellaNaijaWeddings & for Aso Ebi only – @AsoEbiBella!
Here are a few styles we love.
Enjoy
Styled @medlinboss
Asoke outfit @xtrabridelagos
Photography @studiobyfelixcrown
Makeup @tolufelix_mua
Gele @adufegele
Belle @adaezeaduaka
@makeupbyteey
@18thgallery
Outfit @tdacouture
Dress @magneticelegance
Belle: @tiwalowla
Makeup: @flawlessfacesbyjane
Gele: @olaitan_onigele
@oloni
@stitchedbyjj
Dress @somobysomo
@iamadunniade
Dress: @adopolra_creations
Mua: @teefahs_glam
Gele: @a1_gele
Fabrics: @sobolfabrics
@ms_leon
Outfit: @khavhia_woman
Dress- @rennyrouffbyrenny
Makeup – @thekatchyglam
Photography – @makinwaosukoya
Dress: @aisy_bespoke
Hair: @menapetite
Makeup : @bukolastouch_
Photography : @yomi.visuals
Dress @designed_by_jn
Makeup @osamusignature
Geme @geletoyosi__
Photography @osagu.photography
@mrandmrsgodfrey
White Dress: @oobiuku
Groom’s black outfit: @ouchaholics
Groom’s native: @labaleoo
Makeup: @annklairmakeup
Glam : @sheyglam
Photographer: @shutterwavephotography
Dress : @roli_couture
Photography @temiolukayweddings
Kids!
@elearnorgoodeyphotography
@kaffydance