AsoEbiBella.com presents – Aso Ebi Style We Love -Vol. 408

Published

1 day ago

 on

An #AsoEbiBella is a wedding guest {bella} looking stunning in aso-ebi  the fabric/colors of the day, at a traditional engagement or wedding.

Here are a few styles we love.

Enjoy

Styled @medlinboss
Asoke outfit @xtrabridelagos
Photography @studiobyfelixcrown
Makeup @tolufelix_mua
Gele @adufegele

Belle @adaezeaduaka
@makeupbyteey
@18thgallery

Outfit @tdacouture

Dress @magneticelegance

Belle: @tiwalowla
Makeup: @flawlessfacesbyjane
Gele: @olaitan_onigele

@oloni

@stitchedbyjj

Dress @somobysomo

@iamadunniade

Dress: @adopolra_creations
Mua: @teefahs_glam
Gele: @a1_gele
Fabrics: @sobolfabrics

@ms_leon
Outfit: @khavhia_woman

Dress- @rennyrouffbyrenny
Makeup – @thekatchyglam
Photography – @makinwaosukoya

 

Dress: @aisy_bespoke
Hair: @menapetite
Makeup : @bukolastouch_
Photography : @yomi.visuals

Dress @designed_by_jn
Makeup @osamusignature
Geme @geletoyosi__
Photography @osagu.photography

@mrandmrsgodfrey
White Dress: @oobiuku
Groom’s black outfit: @ouchaholics
Groom’s native: @labaleoo
Makeup: @annklairmakeup

Glam : @sheyglam
Photographer: @shutterwavephotography
Dress : @roli_couture

Photography @temiolukayweddings

Kids!

@elearnorgoodeyphotography

@kaffydance

