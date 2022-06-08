Adebayo Oke-Lawal’s Amsterdam #OOTDs Proves He’s A Certified Street Style Star

Connect with us

Nigerian fashion designer Adebayo Oke Lawal is one #BellaStylista that raises the bar with his collections and impeccable looks ranging from street style, red carpet looks and exciting photoshoots.

This time he takes Amsterdam by storm for the 2022 edition of What Design Can Do, an international platform about the impact of design. This is an international organisation that seeks to accelerate the transition to a sustainable, fair and just society using the power of design. Based in Amsterdam, with hubs in São Paulo, Mexico City, Delhi, Nairobi and Tokyo, WDCD started in 2011 and is initiated, curated and organised by creatives.

 

For the first look at a picturesque restaurant in Amsterdam, he is sporting a dashing two-piece Orange Culture Nigeria print ensemble with a black tee, wine crossbody bag and shoes by Kiing Daviids x Orange Culture Nigeria. Rocking what has now become his signature platinum hair, he completes the ensemble with a pair of sporty sunglasses by Karl Lagerfeld

For the main stage and panel for the ‘What Design Can Do’ event, the style star is rocking another stunning Orange Culture Nigeria two-piece with fringed sleeves, a black tee and statement jewellery from Lois Regalia. Elevating the look into high fashion perfection, Oke-Lawal opts for chunky black boots and a gorgeous black clutch bag.

 

At this juncture, we can not help but bookmark these looks for future travel and event plans. Watch this space for more updates on Adebayo Oke-Lawal’s style adventure in Amsterdam.

Credits

Look 1

Outfit: @orangecultureng
Shoes @kiingdaviids x @orangecultureng
Glasses: @karllagerfeld 

Look 2

Outfit: @orangecultureng

Jewellery: @loisregalia

The Definitive Guide to African Style Visit www.bellanaijastyle.com now!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam.

