Orange is the Colour of the Moment, See the 5 Ways You Can Style It!

Tiwa Savage's “Water and Garri” Tour is Filled with Statement-Making LEWKS!

Looking for Everyday Outfit Ideas? Take a look at Akin Faminu's Dope Week in Style

Adekunle Gold looked his Best Yet in this Ozwald Boateng Suit

Fashion Moments from Episode Two of the #BBNaijaShineYaEye Reunion Show

See The 10 Abuja Fashion Influencers You Should Know NOW

All of the Fashion Moments from the #BBNaija Reunion Opening Show

Adwoa Aboah Shines on The New Grazia UK Cover!

BN Style Your Curves: 11 Chic Looks to Steal from Nyawira Mumenya Now

A Week In Style: Cynthia Obi-Uchendu Has What You Need to Inspire Your Everyday Look

Published

2 hours ago

 on

The orange colour is having a moment right now, and all of our favourite fashion influencers have just dubbed orange the hottest colour of the season with neon, salmon, peach, zest and earthy orange tones all over our Instagram feed.

If this cheerful colour is too bold for you, finding the right shade or pairing it with neutral pieces can tone down the bright hue to suit your taste.

Sorry, but we have to say it: Orange is the new black! Whether you’re ready for a full-on orange look or just a pop of orange via an accessory, let the following outfit pairings be your zest guide.

Crisp Suit

2022’s easy outfit of choice? A vibrant suit, which you can dress up or down depending on the footwear. Step out in a bright orange option and pair with a neutral bandeau top with heels in the same colour for that eye-catching look.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by B E N G I N E (@bengine.eliscar)

Colour Combos

Don’t limit yourself when wearing this colour. Combine pink and orange pieces for that eye-catching, fun, and vibrant look.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by DIDI-STONE (@didistone)

As an Accessory

In case you want to tip-toe into the whole orange buzz. Try it out with orange accessories paired with turquoise, purple, green or beige pieces. It automatically adds that extra oomph to your look.

Monochrome

Monochromatic outfits are never going away. Instead of the usual black on black, opt for orange.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Salina (@salina_sincerely)

Fun Prints

If you’re a fan of prints, you will love this fun way to style the colour orange. The pairing is best suited if the print has a touch of orange.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Charlotte Kamale (@charliekamale)

Visit www.bellanaijastyle.com to stay up to date with the latest in African fashion and lifestyle.

 

The Definitive Guide to African Style Visit www.bellanaijastyle.com now!

