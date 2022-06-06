Tiwa Savage’s “Water and Garri” Tour is Filled with Statement-Making LEWKS!

It’s no longer news that Tiwa Savage is a style maven who somehow looks good in absolutely everything. The singer kicked off her ongoing North America tour Water and Garri mid last month, showing her incredible vocal range and note-worthy on tour and off-duty LEWKS!

Masterminded by stylist Ade Owolabi, Tiwa’s sartorial choices reflect her bold personal style. With a play on colours, form-fitting outfits that show off her enviable figure and accessories that pair perfectly.

Bearing this in mind, it stands to reason that we should chronicle most of the outfits from Tiwa Savage’s North America tour to date. Watch this space for more updates.

Tiwa Savage in Fendace

Last September, luxury brands Versace and Fendi teamed up on a collaboration dubbed Fendace. On the tour road trip, Tiwa looked incredible in a monogram set from the Fendi x Versace collection.

Tiwa Savage in Fendace/Versace

For her performance in Seattle, Tiwa lit up the stage in a head-to-toe Versace and Fendace look. The style star paired the look with statement gold accessories while sporting Bantu Knots and soft glam makeup.

Tiwa Savage in TUBO

In her first appearance off-duty, the singer looked breathtaking in an under boob cut-out TUBO little black dress featuring feather trims. Tiwa teamed the look with gold accessories, Fendi metallic bag and matching slingback pumps.

Tiwa in Alexander Wang

On a night out in Beverly Hills, California, Tiwa rocked a white Alexander Wang crystal-embellished cuff shirt which she paired with white pointed knee-high boots with metallic accents and a bugle strap handbag. To match the monochromatic theme, Tiwa opted for sparkly crystal accessories.

Tiwa in Jean Paul Gaultier

For one of her off-duty looks, which she tagged LA Living in her caption, Tiwa steps out of a mansion onto the pool deck wearing a semi-sheer Trompe L’oeil Print dress by Jean Paul Gaultier. She amped the look with oversized sunnies, statement gold earrings and a yellow Fendi mini bag.

Tiwa Savage in TUBO

For her performance in LA, Tiwa took over the stage in a one of a kind corset jumpsuit from TUBO with a cinched waist and body-sculpting silhouette over a white ribbed singlet. For an extra touch, she accessorized with her diamond-encrusted signature chain.

Tiwa Savage in Prada

Tiwa touched down in Atlanta in a super chic ensemble which she recently shared on her Instagram page. The look featured a denim dungaree over a white Prada shirt. She completed the outfit with a light blue Fendigraphy mini bag and white Prada slingback pumps.

Credits

Photography: @ibrosnaps

Styling: @thevirtuousstyle

Makeup: @artistry_by_tolani

Hair: @who_is_chynabee