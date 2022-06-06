Style
Looking for Everyday Outfit Ideas? Take a look at Akin Faminu’s Dope Week in Style
Men’s fashion and style content creator, Akin Faminu has caught our attention on several occasions with his original and refreshing approach to menswear.
From making red carpet appearances to posting content on his platforms, his ensembles always make a brilliant statement because he never shies away from bright colours and edgy looks.
Here are seven stunning looks from Akin Faminu to inspire you.
Monday
Start off the week with this stunner of a grey suit and watch heads turn in every room you enter.
Tuesday
A vibrant yellow ensemble to cure your post-Monday blues.
Wednesday
As we all know #BellaStylistas add a touch of pink to their stylish looks on Wednesdays.
Thursday
Casual ensemble for the eve of the weekend? We got you!
Friday
We love a refreshing and unique take on classic suits.
Saturday
You’re shutting down your next event if you show up in a look like this striking all-black ensemble.
Sunday
Jidenna has 24 hours to respond because this entire look couldn’t get more classic and fine!
