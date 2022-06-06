Connect with us

Style

Looking for Everyday Outfit Ideas? Take a look at Akin Faminu's Dope Week in Style

Style

Adekunle Gold looked his Best Yet in this Ozwald Boateng Suit

Movies & TV Scoop Style

Fashion Moments from Episode Two of the #BBNaijaShineYaEye Reunion Show

Style

See The 10 Abuja Fashion Influencers You Should Know NOW

Movies & TV Scoop Style

All of the Fashion Moments from the #BBNaija Reunion Opening Show

Beauty Style

Adwoa Aboah Shines on The New Grazia UK Cover!

Style

BN Style Your Curves: 11 Chic Looks to Steal from Nyawira Mumenya Now

Style

A Week In Style: Cynthia Obi-Uchendu Has What You Need to Inspire Your Everyday Look

Style

#WorkWearFashion: Your Ultimate Guide to Elevated WorkWear: Issue 126

Style

Everything You Missed From The BNStyle Cocktails & Conversations Session at the 2022 Africa Soft Power Project

Style

Looking for Everyday Outfit Ideas? Take a look at Akin Faminu’s Dope Week in Style

Published

10 seconds ago

 on

Men’s fashion and style content creator, Akin Faminu has caught our attention on several occasions with his original and refreshing approach to menswear.

From making red carpet appearances to posting content on his platforms, his ensembles always make a brilliant statement because he never shies away from bright colours and edgy looks.

Here are seven stunning looks from Akin Faminu to inspire you.

Monday

Start off the week with this stunner of a grey suit and watch heads turn in every room you enter.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Dr. Akin Faminu (@akinfaminu)

Tuesday 

A vibrant yellow ensemble to cure your post-Monday blues.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Dr. Akin Faminu (@akinfaminu)

Wednesday 

As we all know #BellaStylistas add a touch of pink to their stylish looks on Wednesdays.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Dr. Akin Faminu (@akinfaminu)

Thursday 

Casual ensemble for the eve of the weekend? We got you!

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Dr. Akin Faminu (@akinfaminu)

Friday 

We love a refreshing and unique take on classic suits.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Dr. Akin Faminu (@akinfaminu)

Saturday 

You’re shutting down your next event if you show up in a look like this striking all-black ensemble.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Dr. Akin Faminu (@akinfaminu)

Sunday

Jidenna has 24 hours to respond because this entire look couldn’t get more classic and fine!

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Dr. Akin Faminu (@akinfaminu)

The fun doesn’t stop here, visit www.bellanaijastyle.com for more on African fashion and lifestyle now!

 

 

Related Topics:

The Definitive Guide to African Style Visit www.bellanaijastyle.com now! Connect with us! Send an email: [email protected] Follow us on Instagram: @bellanaijastyle

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Tangerine Africa



Star Features

Titilayo Olurin: Are You Guilty of Job Hopping?

Food Blogger Yasmine Fofana wants Africa to be the Go-To for Foodies

Be Transformed with The Catalyst: Improve your Life By Making Little Changes Every Day

Dear Parents, Can We Stop Bleaching Our Children’s Skins?

Mike Hunder: Avoid These Mistakes If You Want to Succeed in the Pig Farming Business
css.php