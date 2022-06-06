Looking for Everyday Outfit Ideas? Take a look at Akin Faminu’s Dope Week in Style

Men’s fashion and style content creator, Akin Faminu has caught our attention on several occasions with his original and refreshing approach to menswear.

From making red carpet appearances to posting content on his platforms, his ensembles always make a brilliant statement because he never shies away from bright colours and edgy looks.

Here are seven stunning looks from Akin Faminu to inspire you.

Monday

Start off the week with this stunner of a grey suit and watch heads turn in every room you enter.

Tuesday

A vibrant yellow ensemble to cure your post-Monday blues.

Wednesday

As we all know #BellaStylistas add a touch of pink to their stylish looks on Wednesdays.

Thursday

Casual ensemble for the eve of the weekend? We got you!

Friday

We love a refreshing and unique take on classic suits.

Saturday

You’re shutting down your next event if you show up in a look like this striking all-black ensemble.

Sunday

Jidenna has 24 hours to respond because this entire look couldn’t get more classic and fine!

