Adekunle Gold looked his Best Yet in this Ozwald Boateng Suit

Afro-pop star Adekunle Gold has made his mark as an uber-stylish musician like no other and his latest look during the Catch Me If You Can North American tour is worth bookmarking.

The ‘Sinner’ crooner wore an auburn suit by British-Ghanaian designer Ozwald Boateng to his recently concluded Boston gig. As though the drip wasn’t enough, Gold completed the ensemble with eye-catching ornamental rings and chains, pearl necklaces and bracelets, plus a pair of chunky black shoes.

Gold’s recent style plus being a talented singer, puts him in a class of his own, as he wears his distinctive sleek braids and eye-catching sunglasses.

Credits

Styling: @ramariochevoy

Ensemble: @ozwald_boateng

Photography: @akama_____