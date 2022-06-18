Chef Lola’s Budget Friendly Recipe for Yam Porridge

Yam porridge, also known as Asaro in Yoruba is a delicious Nigerian meal that involves cooking yam chunks, fish, and leafy veggies in a seasoned pepper mix until you get a perfect mix, in this new vlog Chef Lola shows how to make a budget-friendly yet delicious porridge.

Ingredients:

1 medium African yam

1 Red Bell Pepper

1 Tomato

1 Habanero Pepper

1 large onion divided into two

3 cups water

salt to taste

2 tsp chicken bouillon powder or 2 cubes

Mackerel fish boiled or canned, Crab Meat stockfish, or dried fish

2 tablespoons crayfish

1/2 cup palm Oil of fresh

Mint leaves Parsley, or any Leafy vegetables (spinach, kale, ugwu)

Watch the vlog below: