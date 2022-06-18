Connect with us

Chef Lola's Budget Friendly Recipe for Yam Porridge

Catch “Love Like This” stars Okey Jude & Gbemi Akinlade on the “Ndani TGIF Show”

Michael & Murewa highlight reasons why people ghost or get ghosted on the "Menisms" podcast

Aww…So Sweet! Listen to Nikki Laoye & Snatcha's Love Song "I Do"

Watch the First Teaser for Season Two of TNC Africa's Series "Little Black Book" 

Davido is Bringing Africa to America with his Tour | Watch him on The Daily Show with Trevor Noah

#BBNaijaShineYaEye Reunion: Tega addresses her marital status and her relationship with Boma in Episode 11

Asake premieres new single + video for “Peace Be Unto You”

Stephanie & Tolly T talk Dating as a Black Woman on the "Me, Her & Everything Else" Podcast

Watch Rema's Live Performance of "Calm Down" on Glitch Africa

Published

3 hours ago

 on

Yam porridge, also known as Asaro in Yoruba is a delicious Nigerian meal that involves cooking yam chunks, fish, and leafy veggies in a seasoned pepper mix until you get a perfect mix, in this new vlog Chef Lola shows how to make a budget-friendly yet delicious porridge.

Ingredients:
1 medium African yam
1 Red Bell Pepper
1 Tomato
1 Habanero Pepper
1 large onion divided into two
3 cups water
salt to taste
2 tsp chicken bouillon powder or 2 cubes
Mackerel fish boiled or canned, Crab Meat stockfish, or dried fish
2 tablespoons crayfish
1/2 cup palm Oil of fresh
Mint leaves Parsley, or any Leafy vegetables (spinach, kale, ugwu)

Watch the vlog below:

