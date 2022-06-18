BN TV
Chef Lola’s Budget Friendly Recipe for Yam Porridge
Yam porridge, also known as Asaro in Yoruba is a delicious Nigerian meal that involves cooking yam chunks, fish, and leafy veggies in a seasoned pepper mix until you get a perfect mix, in this new vlog Chef Lola shows how to make a budget-friendly yet delicious porridge.
Ingredients:
1 medium African yam
1 Red Bell Pepper
1 Tomato
1 Habanero Pepper
1 large onion divided into two
3 cups water
salt to taste
2 tsp chicken bouillon powder or 2 cubes
Mackerel fish boiled or canned, Crab Meat stockfish, or dried fish
2 tablespoons crayfish
1/2 cup palm Oil of fresh
Mint leaves Parsley, or any Leafy vegetables (spinach, kale, ugwu)
Watch the vlog below: