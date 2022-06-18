Living
Asiyami Gold’s Travel Diary is Pure Escapist Fashion Fantasy
You may have been counting down the days until you pack up your suitcase and jet off on the metaphorical calendar, we are here to save you some trouble- you know, just in case you need some vacation style inspo.
Luxurious vacations deserve a killer wardrobe and *ahem* all those necessary ‘fashion girls on holiday’ Insta- uploads. These stylish looks from Asiyami Gold will definitely give you a major boost in the style inspiration and travel department.
And even if you’re not taking a trip any time soon – consider this a virtual postcard, from France, Nayarit, Mexico and the United Arab Emirates. Let Asiyami feed your fashion and scenic-loving soul. Go on, feast your senses – you know you want to!
Photo Credit: @asiyami_gold