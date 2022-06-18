Connect with us

Living Style

Asiyami Gold’s Travel Diary is Pure Escapist Fashion Fantasy

BN TV Living

Chef Lola's Budget Friendly Recipe for Yam Porridge

BN TV Living Relationships

Michael & Murewa highlight reasons why people ghost or get ghosted on the "Menisms" podcast

Features Living

Oluwadunsin Deinde-Sanya: This Gbas-Gbos Life is Not For Me

BN TV Living Relationships

Stephanie & Tolly T talk Dating as a Black Woman on the "Me, Her & Everything Else" Podcast

BN TV Living

Try out this Mouth-watering Chicken Pepper Soup Recipe From The Kitchen Muse

Beauty BN TV Living

This DIY Aloe Vera Pre-Poo Treatment by Sharon Nwosu is Perfect for 4C Hair | Watch

BN TV Living

You Should Include Ify's Kitchen's Corned Beef Stew + Pasta Recipe on Your Dinner Menu This Week

BN TV Living

Dimma Umeh traveled to Dubai for the First Time to Celebrate Her Birthday & Here’s How it Went

Living

Chizi Duru's Morning Routine Is Basically A Lesson In Everyday Self-Care

Living

Asiyami Gold’s Travel Diary is Pure Escapist Fashion Fantasy

Published

2 hours ago

 on

You may have been counting down the days until you pack up your suitcase and jet off on the metaphorical calendar, we are here to save you some trouble- you know, just in case you need some vacation style inspo.

Luxurious vacations deserve a killer wardrobe and *ahem* all those necessary ‘fashion girls on holiday’ Insta- uploads. These stylish looks from Asiyami Gold will definitely give you a major boost in the style inspiration and travel department.

And even if you’re not taking a trip any time soon – consider this a virtual postcard, from France, Nayarit, Mexico and the United Arab Emirates. Let Asiyami feed your fashion and scenic-loving soul. Go on, feast your senses – you know you want to!

The fun doesn’t stop here, visit www.bellanaijastyle.com for more on African fashion and lifestyle now!

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Asiyami Gold 🇳🇬 (@asiyami_gold)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Asiyami Gold 🇳🇬 (@asiyami_gold)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Asiyami Gold 🇳🇬 (@asiyami_gold)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Asiyami Gold 🇳🇬 (@asiyami_gold)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Asiyami Gold 🇳🇬 (@asiyami_gold)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Asiyami Gold 🇳🇬 (@asiyami_gold)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Asiyami Gold 🇳🇬 (@asiyami_gold)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Asiyami Gold 🇳🇬 (@asiyami_gold)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Asiyami Gold 🇳🇬 (@asiyami_gold)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Asiyami Gold 🇳🇬 (@asiyami_gold)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Asiyami Gold 🇳🇬 (@asiyami_gold)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Asiyami Gold 🇳🇬 (@asiyami_gold)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Asiyami Gold 🇳🇬 (@asiyami_gold)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Asiyami Gold 🇳🇬 (@asiyami_gold)

Photo Credit: @asiyami_gold

 

Related Topics:

The Definitive Guide to African Style Visit www.bellanaijastyle.com now! Connect with us! Send an email: [email protected] Follow us on Instagram: @bellanaijastyle

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Tangerine Africa



Star Features

Oluwadunsin Deinde-Sanya: This Gbas-Gbos Life is Not For Me

BN Book Review: Truth Is a Flightless Bird by Akbar Hussain | Review by The BookLady NG

Ask Sade About Trusts: What is the Right Age to Write a Will?

Comet Nwosu: How To Know You’re Mentally Inhibited

And The Winner For #BNShareYourHustle June Edition Is…
css.php