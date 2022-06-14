Connect with us

You Should Include Ify's Kitchen's Corned Beef Stew + Pasta Recipe on Your Dinner Menu This Week

Dr Sid talks Life, Love & Filmmaking On Lilian's Couch | WATCH

This DIY Aloe Vera Pre-Poo Treatment by Sharon Nwosu is Perfect for 4C Hair | Watch

Dimma Umeh traveled to Dubai for the First Time to Celebrate Her Birthday & Here’s How it Went

A New BBC Africa Eye Investigation Reveals How Racist Videos of African Children are Sold on Chinese Social Media

Lade delivers an energetic performance of viral "Adulthood Anthem" on Aktivated TV

It's a Love Triangle as Seen in Episode 8 of Neptune3’s “Best Friends in the World: Senior Year”

Watch Episode 1 of Accelerate TV's New Romantic Comedy “Just Friends”

Your VVIP Pass to Ini Dima-Okojie's White Wedding, Courtesy of Tomike Adeoye

Akah & Claire Nnani Share Factors to Consider Before Baby Number Two in New Vlog

Food vlogger Ify’s Kitchen is back again with another yummy recipe on her YouTube channel. This time, the cuisine content creator shared an appetizing corned beef stew plus pasta recipe on her page and we can not get enough of it.

According to Ify, from her channel,

This Corned beef stew is everything you need to pair with your spaghetti. It is easy to make, hearty and incredibly delicious. You can make a whole lot and store it in the freezer for anytime you are ready to use it.

Ingredients

1 can of corned beef
2 cans of crushed tomatoes
3 paprika peppers/tatashe
4 cayenne peppers
4-6 scotch bonnet peppers
1 large onion
½ tablespoon ginger &  garlic paste
Oregano
Thyme
Dried parsley
Salt
Seasoning powder
Cooking oil
2 Carrots
1 green bell pepper

Enjoy the full video below!

