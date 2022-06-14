You Should Include Ify’s Kitchen’s Corned Beef Stew + Pasta Recipe on Your Dinner Menu This Week

Food vlogger Ify’s Kitchen is back again with another yummy recipe on her YouTube channel. This time, the cuisine content creator shared an appetizing corned beef stew plus pasta recipe on her page and we can not get enough of it.

According to Ify, from her channel,

This Corned beef stew is everything you need to pair with your spaghetti. It is easy to make, hearty and incredibly delicious. You can make a whole lot and store it in the freezer for anytime you are ready to use it.

Ingredients

1 can of corned beef

2 cans of crushed tomatoes

3 paprika peppers/tatashe

4 cayenne peppers

4-6 scotch bonnet peppers

1 large onion

½ tablespoon ginger & garlic paste

Oregano

Thyme

Dried parsley

Salt

Seasoning powder

Cooking oil

2 Carrots

1 green bell pepper

Enjoy the full video below!