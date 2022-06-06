Connect with us

News

Things You Can Do To Help Victims Of The Owo Catholic Church Attack

Movies & TV Music News Scoop

#BNWeekInReview: Revisit The Top Stories on BellaNaija This Week

News

6222 - This Toll-Free Line Provides Support for Survivors of Gender-Based Violence

Inspired News

A Childhood Experience Led #LondonToLagos Biker Kunle "Lionheart" Adeyanju to Join the Fight to End Polio 

Inspired News

Francis Kéré, Issa Rae, Mia Mottley & More Make 2022 TIME's 100 Most Influential People List

News

New Video: Waje feat. Falz - Vibes

News

Ndidi Nwuneli's TED Talk on Building a More Equitable & Sustainable Food Ecosystem is a Must Watch!

Inspired News

Do Right Initiative Seeks to Reawaken & Entrench Uprightness in Nigeria | Here's How You Can Join

News Style

Your Exclusive First Look At What The Top Stars Are Wearing Tonight At #AMVCA8

Inspired News

Yemi Adamolekun is the Recipient of Global Citizen Prize's 2022 Citizen Award Nigeria

News

Things You Can Do To Help Victims Of The Owo Catholic Church Attack

Published

8 mins ago

 on

Nigeria’s insecurity issues continue to escalate and provide horrific news reports. On Sunday, June 5, gunmen opened fire on worshipers and detonated explosives at St. Francis Catholic Church in Owo, Ondo State, killing at least 50 people.

A gory and gruesome video that circulated on social media, reportedly from the aftermath of the attack, showed church members laying in pools of blood while those around them wept. According to reports, many children were among the deceased, and the presiding priest was also kidnapped.

“Our hearts are heavy,” Ondo Governor Rotimi Akeredolu tweeted on Sunday, “the enemies of the people have attacked our peace and tranquillity.”

In a statement, Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari said, “only fiends from the nether region could have conceived and carried out such dastardly act. No matter what, this country shall never give in to evil and wicked people, and darkness will never overcome light. Nigeria will eventually win.”

As details about the shooting continue to emerge and the victims are identified, here are some ways you can help their families and communities.

Donations

Individuals wounded in the attack were transported to different hospitals in the states, as reported by some Twitter users. The majority of the survivors are being treated at the Federal Medical Center in Owo.

  • BOAT Foundation, a non-profit that funds the procurement of medical supplies (blood, oxygen, and medicines) for low-income patients across Africa, is looking for people to partner with or donate to save the lives of the victims. You can donate blood or money. For more info on how you can help reach out to contact [email protected]
  • If you’re in Akure and you want to donate blood for the victims of the Ondo shooting, you can head over to Mother and Child Hospital, Oke Aro, Akure. It has been designated as a donation centre for people in Akure and environs. They’ll then take the blood to FMC, Owo.

See more tweets of hospitals calling for donations for the victims.

Other Support

For those who are unable to help financially, you can consider doing the following:

  • Tweet about it. Make the right noise about it on social media.
  • Call your state and local government reps to voice your opinion on the insecurity in the country. Remember, while you may feel helpless, you’re not. If enough of us call our representatives, change will happen.
  • Get your PVC, your vote does count.
Related Topics:

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Tangerine Africa



Star Features

Dear Parents, Can We Stop Bleaching Our Children’s Skins?

Mike Hunder: Avoid These Mistakes If You Want to Succeed in the Pig Farming Business

Flourish Joshua: Dear Nigerian Youth, Aren’t Our Parents All the Same?

BN Book Review: Bamboozled by Jesus – How God Tricked Me Into the Life of My Dreams  by Yvonne Orji | Review by The BookLady NG

#BNCreativesCorner: Jackson Birgen is Unveiling the Comic Side of People’s Personality
css.php