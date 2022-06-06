Things You Can Do To Help Victims Of The Owo Catholic Church Attack

Nigeria’s insecurity issues continue to escalate and provide horrific news reports. On Sunday, June 5, gunmen opened fire on worshipers and detonated explosives at St. Francis Catholic Church in Owo, Ondo State, killing at least 50 people.

A gory and gruesome video that circulated on social media, reportedly from the aftermath of the attack, showed church members laying in pools of blood while those around them wept. According to reports, many children were among the deceased, and the presiding priest was also kidnapped.

“Our hearts are heavy,” Ondo Governor Rotimi Akeredolu tweeted on Sunday, “the enemies of the people have attacked our peace and tranquillity.”

I am deeply saddened by the unprovoked attack and killing of innocent people of Owo, worshiping at the St. Francis Catholic Church, Today. The vile & satanic attack is a calculated assault on the peace-loving people of Owo Kingdom who have enjoyed relative peace over the years. pic.twitter.com/30fMbfnOxc — Arakunrin Akeredolu (@RotimiAkeredolu) June 5, 2022

This is an unexpected development. I am shocked to say the least. Nevertheless, We shall commit every available resource to hunt down these assailants and make them pay. We shall never bow to the machinations of heartless elements in our resolves to rid our state of criminals. — Arakunrin Akeredolu (@RotimiAkeredolu) June 5, 2022

I urge our people to remain calm and vigilant. Do not take laws into your hands. I have spoken to the heads of the security agencies. I have equally been assured that security operatives would be deployed to monitor and restore normalcy to Owo kingdom. — Arakunrin Akeredolu (@RotimiAkeredolu) June 5, 2022

In a statement, Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari said, “only fiends from the nether region could have conceived and carried out such dastardly act. No matter what, this country shall never give in to evil and wicked people, and darkness will never overcome light. Nigeria will eventually win.”

As details about the shooting continue to emerge and the victims are identified, here are some ways you can help their families and communities.

Donations

Individuals wounded in the attack were transported to different hospitals in the states, as reported by some Twitter users. The majority of the survivors are being treated at the Federal Medical Center in Owo.

BOAT Foundation, a non-profit that funds the procurement of medical supplies (blood, oxygen, and medicines) for low-income patients across Africa, is looking for people to partner with or donate to save the lives of the victims. You can donate blood or money. For more info on how you can help reach out to contact [email protected]

If you’re in Akure and you want to donate blood for the victims of the Ondo shooting, you can head over to Mother and Child Hospital, Oke Aro, Akure. It has been designated as a donation centre for people in Akure and environs. They’ll then take the blood to FMC, Owo.

If you’re in Akure and wish to donate blood for the victims of the Ondo shooting, please head to Mother and Child Hospital, Oke Aro, Akure. It has been designated as donation Centre for people in Akure and environs. They’ll then take the blood to FMC,Owo

If you’re in Owo, Ondo State, the Federal Medical Center and St. Louis Hospital Oke Ogun urgently need blood donations of any type. Medics and other palliative care volunteers are also needed in response to the church massacre. — Uju Anya (@UjuAnya) June 5, 2022

Please if you are in Owo Town Ondo state, heard to the FMC Owo and assist anyway you can. Massive blood donation required. May all those who lost their lives in the church, through the mercy of God rest in peace. May we not lose our humanity. — nnaemeka, (@nnamexi) June 5, 2022

If you are interested in donating blood to save victims of the St Francis Catholic Church terror attack, please find details for the donation below: The address is Federal Medical Centre, Adekunle Ajasin Road, Owo, Ondo State, Nigeria. Phone number-+2348035094545#TableShaker — Reno Omokri (@renoomokri) June 5, 2022

Blood donation for Owo Victims We kindly request members of public to visit: • FMC Owo

• UNIMEDTH Akure

• UNIMEDTH Ondo To donate blood for the victims of the Owo mass attack. Thanks. — Royal Dr. (@oloyederasheed3) June 5, 2022

Other Support

For those who are unable to help financially, you can consider doing the following: