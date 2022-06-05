BNWeekInReview: Revisit The Top Stories on BellaNaija This Week

Connect with us

Published

2 hours ago

 on

Time to relive another series of thrilling adventures filled with love, movies, music, events, recognitions, lifestyle, good news, and more.

In the middle of the constant hustle and bustle, you might have overlooked a thing or two and wondered how to keep up with all that’s happened.

On www.bellanaija.com, there’s always an interesting scoop, gorgeous birthday pictures, vlogs, an interesting piece of information, and everything else that has to do with keeping you updated! If you didn’t catch all of it, here’s a recap… That is, after all, why we came! So keep scrolling and remember to click on the title links for more information on each story.

Now, let us take you through everything that happened this first week in June 2022.

Lehlé Baldé, Elsa Majimbo & Fatima Babakura… Meet the Forbes Africa ’30 Under 30′ Class of 2022

Aproko Doctor Is Ensuring That Everyone Understands The Need for Medical Awareness

Through Albantsho, Julie Ako is Unfolding the Many Layers of African Stories

All The Guest Looks From Ini Dima-Okojie & Abasi Ene-Obong’s White Wedding

It’s A Double Academic Celebration for Helen Paul & Her Hubby Femi Bamisile

A Rural Women’s Centre in Zimbabwe Has Become a Regional Emblem & Change Maker in the Fight Against Period Poverty

Kaffy Opens Up on Healing from Childhood Trauma & Finding Peace After Divorce on #WithChude

10 Adorable Photos of These Charming Quadruplets Who Just Turned Two

Stephanie Linus Welcomes Her Second Baby And The New Mommy Glow Is Absolutely Stunning

Dr Omolola Salako is the Cancer Care Champion Building a Formidable Ecosystem to Democratise Access & Support Patients

Simi On What it’s Like Working with P.Prime, Pheelz, Ozedikus for her Album “To Be Honest” | WATCH

A Childhood Experience Led #LondonToLagos Biker Kunle “Lionheart” Adeyanju to Join the Fight to End Polio

Kunle Adeyanju

#BNMeetTheStar: “Blood Sisters” Star Genoveva Umeh Is In Her Zone

Comedian Funnybone has Found his Angel! 💍

Tems, Wizkid & Fireboy DML Pick Nominations At 2022 BET Awards

