New Music: Kwame Toaker – Holiday

Published

8 hours ago

 on

For Kwame Toaker, real name Nana Kwame Sarpong, music has always been a family affair.

His first mixtape was released early in the year 2015 and he has since actively released great music projects. In the year 2022, he followed the footsteps of his grandfather and successfully established his own record label, “Break it Down.” The label has signed himself and 2 other equally good talents from Accra and Kumasi.

This young talent, after launching his label, is back with fresh new music titled “Holiday” featuring one of his artists Candy Gal.
“Holiday”, is an afrobeat titillating song that will keep music lovers on their feet on the dance floor:

Speaking in an interview ahead of his release, Kwame, who is passionate about his music and has hope for the future stated; “As long as you are alive, you can thrive. No matter how long it takes, never give up, just look up, and aim for the skies.”

Listen to the track here:

Stream ”Holiday” on your preferred streaming platforms here.

