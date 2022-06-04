Lehlé Baldé, Elsa Majimbo & Fatima Babakura... Meet the Forbes Africa '30 Under 30' Class of 2022

Forbes Africa has released its annual ’30 Under 30′ list celebrating what it called “visionaries of change and catalysts of innovation.”

This is the eighth edition of the list which features Africans under 30 years who are innovative entrepreneurs, tech geeks, sports stars and influential creatives leading a pandemic-hit Africa.

“Collectively, they prove that being on the most-anticipated list on the continent has nothing to do with clout or commerce, but rather, for these young trailblazers, it is about ensuring that they represent not only their countries but the Africa they want to serve,” the magazine added.

Kenyan comedian, author, and social media star Elsa Majimbo, Nigerian designer and CEO of accessories brand TIMABEE INC Fatima Babakura, Founder and Creative Director of Top Drawer Collection, a South African luxury sleepwear brand Carla Frankel, BusinessDay Weekender Editor Lehlé Baldé, and Dr Brett Lyndall Singh, Founder & CEO of AOM Group, Nigerian artist and 2018 Ronke Ekwensi fellow Anthonia C. A. Nneji, all made the list.

