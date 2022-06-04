Connect with us

Lehlé Baldé, Elsa Majimbo & Fatima Babakura… Meet the Forbes Africa ’30 Under 30′ Class of 2022

Published

52 mins ago

 on

Forbes Africa has released its annual ’30 Under 30′ list celebrating what it called “visionaries of change and catalysts of innovation.”

This is the eighth edition of the list which features Africans under 30 years who are innovative entrepreneurs, tech geeks, sports stars and influential creatives leading a pandemic-hit Africa.

“Collectively, they prove that being on the most-anticipated list on the continent has nothing to do with clout or commerce, but rather, for these young trailblazers, it is about ensuring that they represent not only their countries but the Africa they want to serve,” the magazine added.

Kenyan comedian, author, and social media star Elsa Majimbo, Nigerian designer and CEO of accessories brand TIMABEE INC Fatima Babakura, Founder and Creative Director of Top Drawer Collection, a South African luxury sleepwear brand Carla Frankel, BusinessDay Weekender Editor Lehlé Baldé, and Dr Brett Lyndall Singh, Founder & CEO of AOM Group, Nigerian artist and 2018 Ronke Ekwensi fellow Anthonia C. A. Nneji,  all made the list.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by BellaNaija (@bellanaijaonline)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Anthonia C. A. Nneji (@tonia_nneji)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by TAYO🌐 (@musakeys)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Ruguru Kimani MD (@ruguru__kimani)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Sikander Kalla (@sikander_kalla)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Sylvia Gathoni (@thequeenarrow98)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by DJ Mona-Lxsa (@mona_lxsa)

