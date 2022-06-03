Enjoy an Ultra Exclusive Experience with Starr Luxury Cars and Café Royal this Summer

Connect with us

If you are heading to the UK this summer, there is great news for you. Combining one of the hottest hotels in London with luxury supercar hire, you could be living it up like a celebrity whilst cruising around the UK’s Capital in a high-performance car of your choice, making it the most memorable summer yet!

Starr Luxury Cars partners with the prestigious Hotel Café Royal, giving their guests staying in the exclusive Signature Suites a chance to explore London in the fast lane. Choose from a range of high-performance cars and enjoy turning heads as you travel around town in luxury.

Show up in style this summer, in a supercar — from Ferrari to Porsche, as renting luxury cars just got a whole lot easier. Boasting the UK’s largest fleet of luxury cars, Starr Luxury Cars is the leading car and chauffeur rental platform with makes such as Rolls Royce, Aston Martin, and Bentley, under its belt.

Shaking up the rental car industry and making supercars more accessible, Founder of Starr Luxury Cars, Ikenna Ordor explains “with the click of a button, you can get the Ferrari, Rolls Royce, and any other car you desire doorstep within a few hours. Cars are a symbol of status and we want to ensure you have seamless access to our on-demand luxury service.”

Through its reliable fleet partners, Starr Luxury Cars connects clients to luxury rental cars in the UK worth over £100Mil, providing instant online booking, as well as door-to-door delivery options.

Ordor describes the essence of Starr Luxury Cars; “we strive to give our clients the most memorable experiences that money can buy. We believe that life is a journey and we want our clients to enjoy it in luxury.”

As well as checking into the 5-star Café Royal and stepping out in a Bentley GT, there are plenty of things to do in London this summer, so why not do it like a celebrity?

