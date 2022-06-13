Tayo & Mayowa’s Wedding Was One For The Books!

Connect with us

One of the sweetest things about love is all the beauty that it brings. We’re basking in all that beauty as we take in the sweetness of love through the lens of lovebirds, Tayo and Mayowa.

Tayo and Mayowa met at their mutual friend’s wedding party and now, it’s their own wedding! Don’t we just love how poetic love can get! The pair got traditionally hitched according to the Yoruba customs and it was an all-around colourful affair. After this, tied the knot to the witness of friends and family, in a beautiful outdoor white wedding ceremony.

Tayo was such a chic and exquisite bride and her sweetheart came through sleek and dapper as well. As you know, when it comes to partying, the Yorubas don’t play and they made sure to celebrate this beautiful love affair to the fullest. From the bridal party to the guests and of course, the couple, the joy in the air is simply undeniable and in fact, contagious. Every photo from their big day will have you smiling from ear to ear.

Enjoy the wedding photos below and catch up on their love story and pre-wedding shoot here.

Now it’s time for the ceremony…

Enjoy the traditional engagement photos below.

 

Credits

Traditional Engagement

Bride@teetokunz
Robes@kennyabim
Gold Asooke@bisbodv
Makeup@tmbylayinka
Wine dress: @ehi.ehii
Second dress@ehi.ehii
After party: @kennyabim
Accessories@bidazeldcollections
Beads@jewelrybybanke
Headband:@beadzbyz
Planner @theeventgirl
Decor@torgeevents

White Wedding

Bride: @teetokunz
Robes@kennyabim
Wedding dress@lacharisnigeria
Second dress@ehi.ehii
After-party Dress: @kennyabim
Accessories@bidazeldcollections
Beads@jewelrybybanke
Headband: @beadzbyz
Planner: @theeventgirl
Decor@torgeevents
Makeup: @y_glam
Photography@jopstudios

 

