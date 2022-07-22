New Music: M.I Abaga – The Guy

Connect with us

Published

1 hour ago

 on

The Guy, that’s who M.I Abaga is now. The guy who made impact for over 15years as Africa’s greatest rapper, discovered and groomed some of Nigerians most remarkable talent and led one of Africa’s longest standing indigenous record labels into their currently blossoming international label partnership – THAT guy.

This single, “The Guy” is the heralding release off the upcoming album which is also titled “The Guy”. It is a statement to the foundational relevance of the artiste, a call to keep pushing and a self-celebratory declaration of clear excellence.

Beckoning all music lovers with it’s mid-tempo drill tending flow and radio friendly vibe, “The Guy” is the second but definitely more significant release from the highly anticipated album. With it’s catchy lyrics and memorable hook, the song clearly attests to the undoubtable versatility of M.I “The Guy” Abaga.

Listen to the track below:

Stream here.

