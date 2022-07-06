New EP: Blinks Esema – Jesse’s Diary

Connect with us

Published

3 hours ago

 on

Rising Afrobeats singer Blinks Esema has released an EP titled “Jesse’s Diary“.

The themes of Jesse’s Diary expresses hustle, fame, and gratitude. With just five tracks, “Jesse’s Diary” explores moments in love, lust, hurt, heartbreak, and dance.

Speaking on the project, Blinks Esema describes it as a tribute to a former self. The songs on the track list explain a tussle between where he comes from & where he wants to be.

The project also showcases Blinks Esema’s command of the fusion genre. Listeners too will revel in the melodies melding into an enticement of sounds as the tracks are digested in sequence for a captivating experience.

Listen to Jesse’s Diary below:

Find other streaming options here.

