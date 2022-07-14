Connect with us

Super Falcons secure their spot in the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup after defeating Cameroon

For the 9th consecutive time, Nigeria’s National Women’s Football Team, Super Falcons have qualified for the FIFA Women’s World Cup after defeating Cameroon at the ongoing Women’s Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco.

The win also sealed the Falcons’ spot at the Semi-finals of the competition, the 12th consecutive time they’ll be qualifying for that position.

Even better, Super Falcons have won the WAFCON a record 9 times!

