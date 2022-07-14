Super Falcons secure their spot in the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup after defeating Cameroon



For the 9th consecutive time, Nigeria’s National Women’s Football Team, Super Falcons have qualified for the FIFA Women’s World Cup after defeating Cameroon at the ongoing Women’s Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco.

The win also sealed the Falcons’ spot at the Semi-finals of the competition, the 12th consecutive time they’ll be qualifying for that position.

🕓FT' in Casablanca| We are through to our 12th consecutive semifinal and also guaranteed her ninth Women's World Cup ticket in a row Cameroon 0-1 Nigeria Rasheedat Ajibade 56'#SoarSuperFalcons #GoingFor10 #WAFCON2022 #CAMNGA #WeCountOnYou @thenff pic.twitter.com/6cD0sfFHv9 — NGSuper_Falcons (@NGSuper_Falcons) July 14, 2022

Even better, Super Falcons have won the WAFCON a record 9 times!