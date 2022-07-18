Watch Progress’ Beautiful Performance “Lift Me Up” on Glitch Africa

Progress shines as he performs his debut single “Lift Me Up” on Glitch Africa. The 21-year-old is the winner of the just concluded Nigerian Idol talent show where he gained a lot of recognition for his “Bang Bang,” “I Will Always Love You,” performances.

Produced by Drey Beatz, “Lift Me Up,” signals his debut and is a song about support and upliftment. “I believe in miracles, something more than I can see… would you lift me up if I ever fall down?” Progress sings as he belts out the lyrics and melody of his song.

He took to his Twitter page to share his performance on Glitch and urged people to listen. “My happiest moments are with a microphone and band,” he wrote. “Thank you @glitchafrica for sharing your platform.”

Watch the performance below: